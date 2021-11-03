Red, white and “Blue Banisters”: Lana Del Rey’s new masterpiece

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. If Snail Mail's rousing, critically lauded debut album, Lush, signaled the arrival of a remarkable young talent, its follow-up, Valentine, will leave listeners downright mystified. Over a slick 32 minutes, the Maryland native — born Lindsey Jordan — traffics in the sandpaper-course indie guitar anthems that put her on the map ("Glory," the title track), but she also swerves into new terrain. Nothing seems off-limits: "Ben Franklin" dabbles in squelchy, deadpan hip-hop. The string-laced acoustic ballad "Light Blue" evokes the Beatles at their most introspective and austere. The winking "Forever (Sailing)" even finds her dropping anchor into the once-maligned, recently reappraised genre we now call yacht rock (the risk more than pays off).

