Red, white and “Blue Banisters”: Lana Del Rey’s new masterpiece

By Opinion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del goddamn Rey is a beacon of hope for sleek, sensitive and sexy femme fatales everywhere, and her new album “Blue Banisters” doesn’t hold back. Organic, refreshing and distinctly Del Rey’s brand of lyrical complexity and feminine fragility, “Blue Banisters” is Lana on steroids, and it is absolutely...

‘Blue Banisters’ album review

Lana Del Rey’s eighth studio album “Blue Banisters” was announced in April 2021, but not released until October 22nd. This album is haunting and beautiful but features some weaker tracks that unfortunately all sound pretty similar. The strong tracks though are magnificent and easily show the creative genius of Lana’s lyrics, as well as her vocal power.
Lana Del Rey splits from fiance

Lana Del Rey has reportedly split from her fiance, Clayton Johnson, who she got engaged to last December.
Lana Del Rey’s 10 best songs

In 2011, Lizzie Grant introduced the world to Lana Del Rey with songs like “Video Games” and “Born to Die.” Her offerings somehow sounded both apocalyptic and romantic at the same time. Teens, particularly those of the We Heart It set, instantly ate it up. Since then, Del Rey has...
Lana Del Rey and Elton John score Top 10 debuts on Official Irish Albums Chart

Olivia Rodrigo reclaims Number 1 on this week’s Official Irish Albums Chart, holding off challenges from new releases by Lana Del Rey and Elton John. Olivia’s debut Sour notches up a 14th non-consecutive week at summit, rebounding 5 to 1, powered by streams. This week’s highest new entry is Lana...
Lana Del Ray releases latest album “Blue Banisters”

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey released her latest album titled “Blue Banisters” on Oct. 22, her second album of the year and her eighth studio album. Positive reviews from sources such as “Rolling Stone” and “The Guardian” reinforced the beauty of Rey’s latest piece. The album consists of 15 tracks...
Lana Del Rey Fails to Challenge Herself on Latest Album

While March’s Chemtrails over the Country Club brought a new folksy sound to Lana Del Rey’s music, on Blue Banisters her music appears to be a return to reflective alternative pop, for better or worse. Del Rey’s lyrics on Blue Banisters dash between heartbreaking power and tone-deaf missed opportunities. At...
Drake's Album Back at No. 1; Lana Del Rey, Elton John Slip Into Top 10

Drake’s “Certifiable Lover Boy” is certifiably the de facto album chart leader of the fall. After moving out of the No. 1 ospot on the Billboard 200 for a week, it moves back in, earning its fifth non-consecutive week in that slot, as the world awaits the blockbuster releases that are coming up on the docket from Taylor Swift and then Adele.
Lana Del Rey Is Still Searching for Happiness

When the coronavirus pandemic first interrupted life around the world, you likely felt fear for your loved ones and confusion about the future. You might have experienced some less dire pangs too: an urge to stock up on chocolate bars, some relief at not having to commute. Maybe you even had a thought like the one Lana Del Rey shares in her new song “Black Bathing Suit”: “If this is the end / I want a boyfriend.”
Elton John Holds off Lana Del Rey, Duran Duran for U.K. Chart Crown

The Rocket Man’s latest record blasts off for 31,000 chart sales, with 84% of that tally from CD and vinyl sales, the OCC reports. The collaborative collection, which includes the U.K. No. 1 single “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) with Dua Lipa, is John’s eighth U.K. No. 1 album and first in almost a decade.
Review Explosion: Coldplay, John Coltrane, Lana Del Rey, James Blake, & FINNEAS

(Review Explosion is a recurring AnalogPlanet feature covering recent releases for which we either don't have sufficient time to fully explore, or that are not worthy of it. Curated by AnalogPlanet contributing editor Malachi Lui, Review Explosion focuses on the previous couple months' new releases and reissues.) Coldplay - Music...
Snail Mail on Lana Del Rey, Lindsay Lohan, and the album that wrecks her

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. If Snail Mail's rousing, critically lauded debut album, Lush, signaled the arrival of a remarkable young talent, its follow-up, Valentine, will leave listeners downright mystified. Over a slick 32 minutes, the Maryland native — born Lindsey Jordan — traffics in the sandpaper-course indie guitar anthems that put her on the map ("Glory," the title track), but she also swerves into new terrain. Nothing seems off-limits: "Ben Franklin" dabbles in squelchy, deadpan hip-hop. The string-laced acoustic ballad "Light Blue" evokes the Beatles at their most introspective and austere. The winking "Forever (Sailing)" even finds her dropping anchor into the once-maligned, recently reappraised genre we now call yacht rock (the risk more than pays off).
Lana Del Rey Rewrites Record for Most Alternative Albums No. 1s

'Blue Banisters' launches as her sixth leader. Lana Del Rey claims the record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Alternative Albums chart all to herself, as Blue Banisters debuts atop the survey dated Nov. 6, marking her sixth leader. The set, released Oct. 22, starts with...
Watch Barrie-James' New Video for 'Riverside,' His Somber Duet With Lana Del Rey: Premiere

“To be honest, I've always socially distanced myself from people,” says Barrie-James, who has dropped his last name. “I enjoy being alone to play guitar and write stuff down and arrange my thinking. If you can learn to be comfortable spending time by yourself then you'll be fine. There always seems to be a melancholy tone to my songs, even in the happy ones.”
What's Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of October 2021? Vote!

It’s officially the last day of October and while most people are celebrating Halloween, we are curious to know what was the best Latin collaboration of the month, according to our readers. Every month, Billboard highlights all the collaborations featured on our weekly First Stream Latin and compiles them in...
Møl's Diorama: a blackgaze masterpiece

Blackgaze got a serious boot up the arse when Møl’s debut album, Jord, arrived in 2018. At the time, the MO of its biggest stars – namely, Alcest and Deafheaven – was beautifying black metal by extending it with ambient segues. Then these Danes cut the bullshit. Instead of keeping the shoegaze bliss and metallic rage separate, Jord layered the two together. Clean guitars echoed while the rhythm section raged and frontman Kim Song Sternkopf ceaselessly screeched. As a result, it was a more ferocious jolt than anything the genre’s idols had presented.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
