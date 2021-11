WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be making road repairs to the 100 and 200 blocks of Arsenal Street on Wednesday. According to a press release from the DPW, the repairs will be taking place in front of the Jefferson County Office Building, County Court, and the Department of Motor Vehicles. The work will start at 5 a.m. on November 10 and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. the same day.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO