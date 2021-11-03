This Hofstra Life: Nur Tasdemir Kalayci

Award-winning writer Roberto Lovato spoke to students and faculty about his book on the lack of Latinx representation in American society. // Photo courtesy of Ian Behnke. Through firsthand accounts of an abusive upbringing, political awakening, war and media-led discrimination, Salvadoran American writer, activist and educator Robert Lovato brought out tearful emotion in Hofstra students during a discussion of his book, “Unforgetting: A Memoir of Revolution and Remembrance” and the role of Latinx people in society. The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 21 in Breslin Hall. Published last year, Lovato’s book contains multiple themes including perceptions of Latinx people in media and the encouragement of rebellion against unjust policies. During the event, Lovato and several students were moved to tears due to the sensitive topics of parental abuse, discrimination against Latinx people and the horrors of war.
Comments / 0