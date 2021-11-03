CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

This Hofstra Life: Nur Tasdemir Kalayci

By Opinion
thehofstrachronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the average college student, the bus ride to elementary school was anything but memorable. For Nur Tasdemir Kalayci, a junior health sciences major from Istanbul, Turkey, a stand-out experience in her college career was riding a yellow school bus to the Long Island Zoo. “I was excited to...

www.thehofstrachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra#College Student#Medicare#School Bus#American#Medicaid
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
goodmorningpost.com

Rickshaw drivers in Afghanistan are not allowed to transport armed passengers; offenders will face consequences

According to Sputnik, the regional government in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has banned rickshaw drivers from providing rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. The governor’s office said in a statement that “rickshaw runners would be prohibited from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
Q97.9

9 Year Old Boston Girl Unlocks Her Dad’s Phone With His Face to Save Family

She had to unlock her dad's iPhone using his face after he passed out!. Maine got lucky with the Nor'easter a couple of weeks ago. But down in Massachusetts, they got hammered and thousands lost power. According to Boston 25 News, Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s home in Brockton was one of those that lost power. Jayline is 9 years old. They didn't have power for days. They had a generator though...and that's where the problem started.
KIDS
thehofstrachronicle.com

Latinx journalist discusses discrimination in media coverage and new book

Award-winning writer Roberto Lovato spoke to students and faculty about his book on the lack of Latinx representation in American society. // Photo courtesy of Ian Behnke. Through firsthand accounts of an abusive upbringing, political awakening, war and media-led discrimination, Salvadoran American writer, activist and educator Robert Lovato brought out tearful emotion in Hofstra students during a discussion of his book, “Unforgetting: A Memoir of Revolution and Remembrance” and the role of Latinx people in society. The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 21 in Breslin Hall. Published last year, Lovato’s book contains multiple themes including perceptions of Latinx people in media and the encouragement of rebellion against unjust policies. During the event, Lovato and several students were moved to tears due to the sensitive topics of parental abuse, discrimination against Latinx people and the horrors of war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy