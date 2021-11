MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Veterans Day, a new piece of technology is unlocking possibilities for Minnesota veterans with degenerative disease diagnosis. Vietnam veteran Dean Duffield is at the Minneapolis VA Hospital for a tune up. His power scooter does what his body no longer can, though driving with his left-handed joystick is also becoming a challenge. “I’ve gotten to the point now where my hand still works if it’s below my waist,” Duffield said. And his right hand doesn’t function at all. “It would be a lot easier if my legs had gone first instead of my hands,” he said. Duffield found out...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO