COVID Queries: Mayo Clinic doc answers vaccine questions

By Mayo Clinic News Network
The Daily News Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: How can I be expected to trust the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine when it was developed so rapidly?. A: We hear this question frequently, and we can understand how it may seem like the development of the vaccine was quick. The speed was a result of many...

The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
willmarradio.com

'Sobering' Information In Mayo Clinic Study Of Long-Term COVID Effects

(St. Paul, MN) -- "Really sobering" is what State Representative Tina Liebling (LEEB'-ling) of Rochester said in response to a Mayo Clinic study on the long-term effects of COVID. Researcher David Jiang (jee-ANG') told lawmakers Thursday their survey of available studies shows 98 percent of those recovering from the initial infection experience "long COVID" symptoms for up to six months, which could manifest a number of ways. Jiang said it affects nearly every organ system, from pulmonary, cardiovascular, neurologic, psychiatric. He says children are not immune to "long COVID", and older patients, racial and ethnic minorities, those with pre-existing conditions, and rural residents "appear to be disproportionately impacted."
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AZFamily

Crowd gathers to protest Mayo Clinic vaccine mandate in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former employees and others are speaking out about Mayo Clinic's vaccine mandate and gathered at the Phoenix campus on Tuesday evening to protest the requirement. A group of around 60 people was seen gathered at the corner of 56th Street and Loop 101, holding signs and...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Why it's important for kids to be vaccinated for flu

Flu season typically starts in the U.S. in November, December. That's why it's important to get your flu shot now. Mayo Clinic health experts say it's the best tool for preventing the flu. And kids of almost every age are eligible. Winter is coming. And health experts at Mayo Clinic...
HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Severe COVID-19 rash less common as vaccinations increase, Mayo Clinic Says

Common COVID-19 symptoms are now well-known by the general public, with issues such as dry cough, fever, exhaustion and loss of taste or smell all setting off alarm bells. But a COVID infection can also cause a number of unusual symptoms. Among them, a severe rash, which is often flat and red but can also resemble chickenpox, with small amounts of pus even potentially gathering under that area of the skin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Post-Bulletin

Walz, Klobuchar visit Mayo Clinic to urge vaccine for kids 5 to 11

If the stakes weren't so deadly, the message pitched by a lineup of political and medical leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, for parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 was reminiscent of the 1970s Alka Seltzer advertising slogan: Try it! You'll like it!
ROCHESTER, MN
miltonindependent.com

Your questions answered: Where can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine in Chittenden County? Who is eligible for a booster?

CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Vermont children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and most adults are eligible for a booster. Parents and caregivers can register their children for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while adults who received their shot of Johnson & Johnson two months ago or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six months ago can schedule a booster.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Daily News Online

Tips to make shots for COVID-19 less scary for children

(TNS) – Families may be able to gather more safely now that the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 years old. Mayo Clinic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices strongly recommend that children 5-11 years old be vaccinated for COVID-19. Dr. Robert M. Jacobson, a pediatrician and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center, offers a few tips on how to ease any fears or anxiety young children may have about getting vaccinated:
KIDS

