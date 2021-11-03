COVID Queries: Mayo Clinic doc answers vaccine questions

(St. Paul, MN) -- "Really sobering" is what State Representative Tina Liebling (LEEB'-ling) of Rochester said in response to a Mayo Clinic study on the long-term effects of COVID. Researcher David Jiang (jee-ANG') told lawmakers Thursday their survey of available studies shows 98 percent of those recovering from the initial infection experience "long COVID" symptoms for up to six months, which could manifest a number of ways. Jiang said it affects nearly every organ system, from pulmonary, cardiovascular, neurologic, psychiatric. He says children are not immune to "long COVID", and older patients, racial and ethnic minorities, those with pre-existing conditions, and rural residents "appear to be disproportionately impacted."
Comments / 0