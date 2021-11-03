CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six-adviser group managing $875 million goes RIA through Dynasty

By InvestmentNews
InvestmentNews
 6 days ago

Bryan Sweet and his team in Fairmont and Jackson, Minnesota, have left Raymond James...

www.investmentnews.com

InvestmentNews

What Ascensus purchase of Newport Group means for advisers

Like a tropical storm threatening to become a hurricane as it picks up power, record-keeper consolidation in the adviser-sold 401(k) market continues. Last week’s announcement that Ascensus was purchasing Newport Group comes on the heels of Empower’s acquisitions of the record-keeping divisions of MassMutual and Prudential. Ascensus was always likely...
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Billion-dollar trio at Wells Fargo moves to Ashton Thomas

A three-adviser team managing $1 billion at Wells Fargo Advisors has joined Ashton Thomas Private Wealth and have opened an office for the firm in Helena, Montana. The three advisers are Scott Knutson, Michael J. Wong and Martin J. Lewis. Each spent decades with Wells Fargo and a predecessor. Scottsdale,...
HELENA, MT
Nashville Post

Local brewer joins Fifth Third as wealth management adviser

Nashville-based craft beer industry veteran Garr Schwartz has joined Fifth Third Bank as vice president and wealth management adviser. Schwartz told the Post he will continue operating his Garr’s Beer Co. “My decision to work at Fifth Third was confirmed after meeting so many people that love working here," he...
NASHVILLE, TN
InvestmentNews

Fintechs Simon Markets, +Subscribe join forces to offer alts platform

New York-based fintech Simon Markets, which offers a digital adviser platform for structured products, will add alternative investments to its platform through an agreement with Strategic Alternative Funds Group, the New York-based parent of +Subscribe, a digital order management system for alternative products. The companies said in a release that...
BUSINESS
State
Minnesota State
wealthmanagement.com

Minnesota Team With $875 Million AUM Partners With Dynasty

A Minnesota-based team with $875 million in assets under management will be joining Dynasty Financial Partners’ independent network. Bryan Sweet, Ty Totzke, Oliver Kollofski and Brittany Anderson of Sweet Financial Partners made the move to Dynasty from Raymond James. The firm began as a one-man operation in 1979, and now...
MINNESOTA STATE
InvestmentNews

Former Wells Fargo adviser arrested for stealing $2.8 million

Kenneth Welsh, a former broker and investment adviser, was arrested Thursday at his home in River Edge, New Jersey, for stealing more than $2.8 million from five clients to pay for his gambling and to buy personal luxury items. Welsh faces four counts of wire fraud and one case of...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
Law.com

Ince Group Acquires Its Own Corporate Adviser For £10M

U.K.-listed law firm The Ince Group has acquired its own corporate adviser in the group’s latest foray outside of the legal sector. The all share agreement with Arden Partners, announced on the London Stock Exchange, means Ince once again expands its portfolio of companies and follows the launch of ‘Ince Corporate Finance’ earlier in 2021.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

(AP) – General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end […]
BUSINESS
#Ria#Sweet Financial Partners
InvestmentNews

Fink takes aim at private companies

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said the economy is facing the “biggest capital arbitrage of our lifetimes” unless private-sector companies follow public firms and step up their climate commitments. Speaking at the virtual Global Horizon Summit on a panel titled “Mobilising private capital in the transition to net zero,” Fink...
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Colorado adviser pays $1.4 million to settle with SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Ann M. Vick, the owner of a Loveland, Colorado-based pooled investment fund, AMV Investments, with fraudulently raising approximately $3.2 million from nearly two dozen investors. According to the SEC’s complaint, from August 2018 through January 2021, Vick told investors she was a successful options...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

New management for hotel division and DMCs at the FTI GROUP

MUNICH – The FTI GROUP is repositioning itself for its hotel segment and incoming agencies. Karim Hassan, CEO of Meeting Point International and member of the FTI Group Management, has left the group to pursue new professional challenges. Within the framework of a new organizational structure, his area of responsibility will in future be taken care of by Sabine Dorn-Aglagul and Mario Habig.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
InvestmentNews

Finra pops Aegis Capital $2.75 million for churning

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. said Tuesday it sanctioned Aegis Capital Corp. $2.75 million for churning, or excessive trading in client accounts, from 2014 to 2018. Aegis Capital, which is based in New York and has 300 retail registered reps, will pay close to $1.7 million in restitution to...
MARKETS
hotelbusiness.com

PM Hotel Group to merge with Paramount Management Associates

PM Hotel Group has revealed its merger with Paramount Management Associates. The combined company will manage a portfolio of 70 branded and independent properties across 22 states. The union pairs the strengths of each organization, producing enhanced synergies, support and expertise, the company reports. Its expanded footprint and resources will...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The future of wealth management: South Florida advisers discuss diversity as an asset in the industry

Wealth management remains largely white- and male-dominated. Can the industry diversify?. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
FLORIDA STATE
InvestmentNews

RIA M&A blitz to continue: Rudy Adolf

After several years of new highs in the number of mergers and acquisitions involving registered investment advisers, Rudy Adolf, founder and CEO of Focus Financial Partners Inc., sees no abatement in deal-making. “The overall pipeline could not be stronger,” Adolf said on a conference call with analysts Thursday to discuss...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Director Of Affiliated Managers Group Purchased $510K In Stock

Reuben Jeffery Iii, Director at Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), made a large insider buy on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Iii purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group at at a price of $188.39. The total transaction amounted to $508,653.
STOCKS
InvestmentNews

Goldman Sachs, Ascensus create small-business retirement plan

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Ascensus, a Dresher, Pennsylvania-based plan record keeper and third-party administrator, have launched a retirement plan program for small and midsize businesses. The Goldman Sachs Workplace Retirement Solution provides an integrated 401(k) or 403(b) retirement program designed to support the needs of small and midsize businesses....
DRESHER, PA
InvestmentNews

Manage adviser transition the right way

An issue that is most often overlooked when contemplating the growth equation at any firm is that it isn’t just a matter of adding advisers – you have to keep them as well. When I’m working on helping an adviser transition to our firm, it’s important that I keep at the core the most important thing – doing right by the adviser.
ECONOMY

