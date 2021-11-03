CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 6 days ago
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks come into the game with a 5-2 record, while the Pacers come in with a 2-6 record.

The full lineup for the Knicks for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks lost their last game to the Toronto Raptors.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

#Nba Mvp#The New York Knicks#The Indiana Pacers#Fantasylabs Nba#The Toronto Raptors#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks
