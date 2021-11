In an effort to preserve and strengthen Adult Residential Facilities (ARFs) and Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs), Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has awarded a two-year contract to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) to launch the Licensed Adult Residential Care Association (LARCA) to represent and advocate for its membership. According to the California Department of Social Services, many ARFs have closed due to increasing costs and lack of appropriate funding. Los Angeles has lost 24% of its ARFs and 37% of its RCFEs between 2015 and March 2020.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO