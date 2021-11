Sainsbury’s is set to reveal how badly profits have been hit by supply chain strains and inflation pushing up costs across the business.The grocery giant reported a rise in online sales of 1.6% for the first four months of the year.Analysts say that Sainsbury’s will be relying on further online growth to escape the worst effects of rising costs at the grocer’s half-year results on Thursday.Analysts at UBS said they were expecting pre-tax profits of around £355 million for the first half of the year, rising from £301 million for the same period in 2020.We remain a little concerned as to how Argos maybe facing into higher freight costs and...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO