Iconic D.C. seafood hub Captain White's Seafood has pulled up its anchor at the Wharf, capping a half century of selling cooked and raw seafood there. The seafood purveyor will operate out of some smaller barges that remain at the Wharf's Municipal Fish Market for the moment. Even those outlets will disappear shortly after Thanksgiving. The news comes following a rent dispute between Captain White's and Hoffman-Madison, the developer at the Wharf. The owners at Captain White's say they'll try to relocate the beloved seafood stall.

