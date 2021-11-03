CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US-based, women-founded startups raised more $40 billion so far in 2021

By Matty Merritt
morningbrew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based startups with one or more female founders raised $40 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, almost double the amount raised in all of 2020 or 2019, according to a new report from PitchBook....

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Belgian data governance startup Collibra raises $250M to compete with Microsoft in the cloud market; now valued at $5.25 billion

Data governance tech startup Collibra announced Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a late-stage investment round of funding that values the 13-year old startup at $5.25 billion. The round was led by Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based holding company Sofina, with Tiger Global also investing. Collibra is also backed by Zuckerberg money manager Iconiq Capital, Alphabet’s venture unit CapitalG, and Index Ventures.
BUSINESS
under30ceo.com

Startups and Funding Ideas for Raising Capital

It’s almost always costly to turn a great idea into a successful product. Most startups fail because of a lack of access to adequate funding. How do you turn your startup vision into a reality? Here are a few suggestions. Self-Funding/Bootstrapping. A lot of entrepreneurs begin their startups with an...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Partners#Pitchbook#Vc
Cheddar News

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million

AI chipmaker Hailo raised $136 million in its latest funds round, representing one of the largest investments ever in the AI chip space. It comes amid the ongoing global chip shortage, and a surge in demand for the company's technology, which is used to power smart cities, cars and homes, and the next generation of retail. Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

VC funding remained red-hot in October

At this point, GPT-3 could accurately write a piece about VC funding in 2021. The big-picture story has been the same each month, and for the year as whole: VCs are spending money at a blistering pace, and valuations are soaring. October was no different. VCs invested $54 billion in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wincountry.com

U.S. autonomous delivery startup Nuro raises $600 million for $8.6 billion valuation

(Reuters) – Autonomous delivery vehicle maker Nuro raised $600 million in its latest funding round, the Silicon Valley-based startup said on Tuesday, bringing on board Alphabet Inc’s Google as an investor. The funding round, led by Tiger Global Management, lifted Nuro’s valuation to $8.6 billion from $5 billion previously, according...
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Female-Founded Cybersecurity Startup Wabbi Raises Over $2M in Seed Funding

BOSTON (PRWEB) NOVEMBER 02, 2021 -- Wabbi, a continuous security platform, announced today it has raised over $2 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Mendoza Ventures, with participation from Cisco Investments. Wabbi will use the capital to scale its team to accommodate growing customer demand. The funding...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AI-Driven 3D Animation Startup Plask Raises US$2.56 million in Pre-Series A Funding

AI-driven animation startup Plask has raised US$2.56 million in pre-Series A funding to bring their cutting-edge cloud-based animation technology to customers globally. The funding round was led by Smilegate Investment, with existing investor Naver and new investors KT Investment and Timewise Investment. Plask is an automated web solution that automates...
ENGINEERING
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta online fitness startup Vivo raises $1.1M to grow team, customer base

Atlanta online strength training fitness startup Vivo raised a $1.1 million seed round, according to an Oct. 26 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: Vivo is an example of innovation in Atlanta coming out of the pandemic. CEO Eric Levitan originally started the company with in-person classes. It’s also growing at a time when the U.S. has a rising number of older adults. In 2019, there were 54.1 million people over the age of 65, up from 39.6 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living. That population is projected to reach 80.8 million by 2040, showcasing a need for older adult resources.
ATLANTA, GA
techstartups.com

Indian fintech startup Paytm raises its IPO size to $2.44 billion after strong demand from investors

We covered Paytm back in May when the Indian digital payments leader announced its plan to go public by November with a target valuation of around $25 billion to $30 billion. Back then, Paytm was aiming to raise about $3 billion (218 billion rupees) in an initial public offering (IPO) but later scaled down to $2.2 billion (166 billion rupees). Five months later, we now have better clarity about its IPO size.
BUSINESS
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy