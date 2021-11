OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In its first three matches of the postseason, Lutheran has yet to drop a set let alone give up 20 points to its opponents. The Lady Crusaders had another dominant win in Monday’s Class 2A sectional semifinals against Aurora Central Catholic 25-19, 25-18. Lutheran will now face Big Northern Conference rival Rock Falls in Wednesday’s sectional final at Oregon after the Lady Rockets defeated top-seed Genoa-Kingston 25-13, 24-26, 25-15. The Lady Crusaders beat Rock Falls in three sets in their only meeting during the regular season on Sept. 30.

OREGON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO