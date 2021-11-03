UHV to host RRAC women’s soccer playoff match

Minot State scored twice in the first five and a half minutes of the match and a couple goals by Sarah Upton to lead the Beavers to a 5-0 win over the University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Golden Eagles Soccer team. Minot State had a commanding lead after the first 45 minutes and the Beavers didn’t let off the gas pedal as they dominated the second half in the win. Minot State is fourth in the Northern Sun Conference and is now 10-4-2 overall and 9-2-2 in the conference. UMC on the other hand has now lost 11 in a row and are 1-14 on the year and 1-11 in the conference. The Golden Eagles will be back in action on Sunday traveling to Bismarck, N.D. to take on the University of Mary for a 1:00 PM match.

MINOT, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO