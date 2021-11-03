UHV to host RRAC women’s soccer playoff match

On a beautiful Thursday afternoon in Washington D.C., the University of Connecticut Huskies took on the undefeated, No. 21 Georgetown University Hoyas in a contest that looked dim for the Huskies coming in. UConn entered the contest only having four conference wins on the year, with the best coming at home against seventh-place Marquette. Nothing about their resume indicated that they would take down second-place and nationally-ranked Georgetown. However, through will, grit and determination, the under-Huskies pulled off the biggest upset of their season to get themselves into the conference playoffs.
