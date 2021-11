The Dallas Stars have a goal-scoring problem. Over the past few seasons, they have finished near the bottom of the league in goals and near the top in goals against. This season, with the return of a fully healthy lineup, it was expected that they would be able to put both pieces together. However, through eight games, Dallas has only scored 14 goals, ranking 31st in the league at 1.75 goals per game. On top of that, they have yet to score more than two goals in regulation, have scored only one goal in half of their games, and currently rank last in the league with just seven 5-on-5 goals.

