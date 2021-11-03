This is the Best Klipsch SPL-150 15″ Subwoofer Sale Price

The Amazon-built Fire TV Smart TVs that were just released last month have gone on sale for the first time. For the Fire TV Omni Series, which is the premium version that features hands-free voice capabilities (in addition to the voice remote) like the Fire TV Cube, has the 50-inch on sale for $359.99 and the 55-inch on sale for $409.99. Both of those prices are $150 off the regular price of $509.99 and $559.99, respectively. The Fire TV 4-Series, which has standard voice capabilities through the remote, has the 50-inch on sale for $329.99 and the 55-inch on sale for $379.99. Those prices are $140 off the regular prices of $469.99 and $519.99, respectively. These are all 4K TVs with support for HDR10 and come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the larger 65-inch and 75-inch Omni models, which are the only ones that support Dolby Vision, are not on sale, nor are the 43-inch models. These deals are comparable to the ones currently going on for other Fire TV Smart TVs. Compared to Insignia Fire TV Smart TVs, which tend to have the lowest prices of all Fire TV Smart TV models, the 50-inch Amazon 4-Series is $20 less than the comparable Insignia model, while the 55-inch 4-Series is $10 more than the comparable Insignia model.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO