The Experience, Richmond: Arts of Pt Richmond Banners

Are you looking for a renovated, 1 level living, move in ready home on a quiet half acre+ corner lot? Look no further! This lovely estate was originally intended to be renovated for a family member, but plans have changed and owner is now opening this up to buyers! The renovations were done top-notch, not like your normal investment flip. Kitchen wall been opened up and full renovations include the kitchen, both full bathrooms, and laundry room! Hardwood floors have been refinished throughout this 3 bedroom 1,470 sq ft home. Spacious main living room that will equip numerous seating options, with the focal point being the painted brick fireplace and accent wall. Primary bedroom has its own fully renovated full bathroom with inset double vanity and shower. Fully renovated hall bathroom is equipped with a deep soaking tub with subway tile surround. Home has been up-fit with NEW HVAC system, NEW duct work, and NEW water heater! Come take a seat on the screen porch and envision sipping your morning coffee as your fellow neighbors jog, walk, or stroll the kids and dogs around the quiet street! Showings begin Saturday Nov 6th.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO