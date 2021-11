PUBG Corporation has announced that Update 14.2 for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is now live on PC. In addition, the team shared its key features that you can find below. With this update, players can now test out a few new weapons including the Taego-exclusive Mortar which can be used to engage enemies at range, and the M79 which launches smoke grenades that can be used to “blind” enemies. Also, Chickens now roam Taego and may alter enemies to your position if you get too close. So, maybe avoid them when you see them crossing the road.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO