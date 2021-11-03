CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury-plagued Knights meet rebuilding Senators

After having a three-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss at Toronto, the Vegas Golden Knights will limp into Ottawa to play the Senators in the second game of a four-game eastern trip. The Golden Knights were no match for the host Maple Leafs on Tuesday night as...

Mark Stone skates with Golden Knights for first time since injury

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone skated with the team Tuesday morning for the first time since getting injured in the second game of the season on Oct. 14. Stone was injured in the second period of the Knights’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and hasn’t appeared since. He did skate on his own at City National Arena on Oct. 29.
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Golden Knights Must Manage Minutes Amidst Injuries

It’s no secret the Golden Knights are banged up. Heck, I think I’ve started every one of the last 10 stories I’ve written with some version of that statement. But the fact of the matter is whether it’s the play on the ice, the discussions off it, or anything in between, it’s affecting everything surrounding the team right now.
The Injuries Continue to Pile up for the Knights

What has gone the Knights way this season? Answer: Nothing. After getting Alec Martinez back for the game tonight against the Stars, they have lost Mattias Janmark with an upper body injury. In the second period, they have now lost William Carrier after taking a shot to the leg. The...
Injury Notes: Penguins, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Wood

The Pittsburgh Penguins received some extremely welcome news today, as head coach Mike Sullivan says centers Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter are game-time decisions for tomorrow’s contest against the New Jersey Devils as they begin the journey to full health. That’s only 40% of the key contributors they have currently out of the lineup, however, as Kris Letang remains in COVID-19 protocol and Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust are on injured reserve. Still, seeing one of the best players in the world close to full health again and nearly ready to make his season debut is always promising news. The return of Carter shouldn’t be overlooked either, as the veteran forward had four points in four games before entering COVID-19 protocol.
Watch now: No pity party for injury plagued Bears

The Chicago Bears defense has been forced into using numerous different lineups due to injuries this season but as linebacker Alec Ogletree says, no one in the NFL is going to feel sorry for them.
Wings, Coyotes, Senators, Sabres at different rebuild stages

The NHL’s rebuilding teams are at very different stages early this season. The Detroit Red Wings are finally showing the fruits of picking high in the draft. They are winning games they used to lose. The Buffalo Sabres are proving what good coaching can do for a young group. The Ottawa Senators may be a half a stride behind Detroit in hanging with better opponents but not finishing the job. And the Arizona Coyotes are at the very beginning on a rebuild. But the Red Wings are a good blueprint for Arizona’s future.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson to miss several weeks due to injury

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Tuesday that William Karlsson will miss several weeks due to an injury. According to a tweet from the Knights, "Wild Bill" will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. The team added that Brett Howden will play with Jonathan...
Golden Knights’ injury list gets more ridiculous with Karlsson out

The Vegas Golden Knights’ injury list was already bordering on the absurd, yet the hits keep coming. Troubling injury news surfaced for the Golden Knights on Monday, as it sounds like William Karlsson will miss significant time. According to The Athletic’s Jesse Granger, Karlsson suffered a broken foot, and could...
Another star Golden Knights forward added to injury list

Add another key forward to the Golden Knights’ growing injury list. Center William Karlsson is the latest to be sidelined after he sustained a broken foot in Friday’s victory over Anaheim and is expected to miss approximately six weeks, a person familiar with the injury confirmed Monday. The Knights play...
GARRIOCH: Senators will likely stick with Filip Gustavsson as Golden Knights come to town

The Ottawa Senators will likely ride Gus The Bus as they return to the Canadian Tire Centre. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Fresh off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center to wrap up a three-game road trip, the Senators had Wednesday off to rest and recharge as they prepare to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at home.
Marchessault Scores Twice, Golden Knights Beat Senators 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night to cap a busy day. In the morning, Vegas acquired injured forward Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel will have artificial disk replacement surgery soon. Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team. Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots.
Injuries, analytics and a strong goalie: Early takeaways from the Golden Knights’ season

The Golden Knights have played eight games this season — almost 10% of their 82-game schedule — with mixed results. They enter tonight’s 4 p.m. road game with the Toronto Maple Leafs having won three in a row. But they’ve had a four-game losing streak and are already five points out of the lead in a competitive Pacific Division.
NHL Tuesday best bets: Leafs to pounce on injury-plagued Golden Knights

We started the week off with mixed results. The Blackhawks bounced back in a big way, thumping the Senators 5-1 to win their first game of the campaign. Our player prop didn't work out so well. Alex DeBrincat couldn't get in on the fun, failing to get three shots on goal for just the third time this season.
GAMEDAY 5: Senators vs. Golden Knights, Nov. 4

The set-up The Sens (3-5-1) finished its three-game road trip Tuesday night in Minnesota, collecting a point in a 5-4 overtime loss. Vegas (4-5-0) were shutout 4-0 by Toronto Tuesday night, the second time this season the Golden Knights failed to score. In four road games, Vegas is 2-2-0 but...
Game 9 Preview + Hub: Vegas Golden Knights @ Ottawa Senators

When Pierre Dorion announced at the outset of this season that the rebuild was “over”, the understanding was that the team would be shooting for play-off contention. Were the Ottawa Senators to make a run to the postseason, even the biggest optimists among us would have to admit that there were bound to be some struggles along the way. After a 2-1 start, Ottawa is indeed in the midst of some struggles: 1-4-1 in the last six, and coming off back-to-back road defeats in Chicago and Minnesota. The Sens’ depth up front has been tested with injuries to Shane Pinto and Colin White, while the defense has been garish after the Thomas Chabot-Artem Zub pairing.
Line of new Golden Knights comes through in victory over Senators

If the Golden Knights were to speak frankly, they’d likely concede that even they didn’t expect to ice the line that led to their game-winning goal on Thursday. Offseason addition Brett Howden and rookies Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg aren’t exactly a murderer’s row, but with the injuries Vegas has sustained, and after trading a player from the active roster earlier in the day, options were limited. Entering the night, the three had combined for 16 career games with the Golden Knights.
