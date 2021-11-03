Snapshots: Draft Rankings, Rinne, Stanley Cup

By all objective measures, the Colorado Avalanche‘s start to the 2021-22 season is a major disappointment. Fresh off of pipping the Vegas Golden Knights to the 2020-21 Presidents’ Trophy, head coach Jared Bednar’s men were expected to continue dismantling their opposition in a similar manner to last year’s nightly escapades. Instead, a harrowing confluence of factors including injury troubles, underperformance from key offseason acquisitions, and the relative success of their closest competitors in the Western Conference has fans spooked. However, the Avalanche remain atop the NHL’s food chain because of their continued ability to drive play in the face of several significant absences, a renewed commitment to maintaining a robust defensive structure, and the inevitable regression of poor results. Let’s dive in.
