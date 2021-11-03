CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Snapshots: Draft Rankings, Rinne, Stanley Cup

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NHL Draft is inching closer and some teams already have their focus set on Shane Wright and the rest of the class. More rankings have come out today, including an update to Sam Cosentino’s list for Sportsnet. Brad Lambert, who was second in October, is now down to 11th...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

chatsports.com

Pekka Rinne: Living the Dad Life

The Nashville Predators made the announcement Wednesday morning that Pekka Rinne’s number 35 was going to be retired on February 24, 2022. Soon after, we had a chance to talk to him and catch up with the Predators legend. Finding Out. “I was actually taking our dog to the vet....
NHL
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
Crookston Daily Times

Youth hockey 3v3 Stanley Cup champs announced

In the youth hockey 3-on-3 tournament this weekend, the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights won their respective divisions. The Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 7-0 and Minnesota Wild 4-0 to win the Squirt/Peewee (10U/12U) division. Team members include Dane Peterson, Blair Johnson, Lucas Helgeson, Adley Vigness, Madilyn Abrams, Kelby Fee, Bladen Melsa and Grayson Solberg.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Brett Ritchie Placed On Injured Reserve

The Calgary Flames recalled Walker Duehr from the minor leagues this morning and to make room on the roster have moved Brett Ritchie to injured reserve. Ritchie suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday during his fight with Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Injured reserve means at least a week out...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Asked the HOF to X-Out Aldrich’s Name on the Stanley Cup

Well this is not something I saw coming, but I suppose it’s a nice enough gesture(?), even if it barely scratches the surface of repentance: Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has asked the Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup in a letter to Hall Chairman Lanny MacDonald.
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes have enough drive, focus to make Stanley Cup run, Cole says

Defenseman tells 'NHL @TheRink' podcast there are similarities to back-to-back champion Penguins. Ian Cole is in his first season with the Carolina Hurricanes, but the 32-year-old defenseman said he is already seeing some of the tendencies he noticed when he won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
NHL
NHL

Kraken raise Stanley Cup banner for Metropolitans at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE -- The banner unfurled from the rafters at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, about 1 1/2 miles from the site of the old Seattle Arena and more than a century after this city became the first in the United States to win the most cherished trophy in hockey. "SEATTLE...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons the Oilers Stanley Cup Window Is Starting To Open

The Edmonton Oilers have not had much playoff success in recent memory. However, it appears that could soon change. The team is off to a flying start to begin the 2021-22 season and looks to be a much more complete team than they were a season ago. With plenty of offseason additions making strong contributions early on in the season, the team surely has Stanley Cup aspirations in their sights. Even if the Oilers are unsuccessful in becoming Stanley Cup champions this season, there are three main reasons why the team’s Stanley Cup window is wide open.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

P.K. Subban Fined $15,000 For Tripping

1:55pm: It appears as though Subban has avoided suspension once again. The DoPS has issued a $15,000 fine for tripping, the maximum allowable under the CBA for this additional incident. 12:15pm: At least twice already this season, P.K. Subban has been involved in tripping incidents that had fans clamoring for...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/03/21

Four games grace the schedule tonight on a quiet Wednesday evening, though that includes the league’s last undefeated club. The Carolina Hurricanes will defend their perfect 8-0 record against the Chicago Blackhawks, who secured their first win on Monday. As those teams and the rest of the league prepare, we’ll keep track of all the minor moves.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Crosby, Others Added To COVID Protocol For Penguins, Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least ten days.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 11/03/21

As teams get further into their seasons, prospects who aren’t seeing a lot of action often become candidates to be sent down to the ECHL simply to get some playing time. A couple of those moves happened today and are listed in our rundown of recent minor moves. The Sabres...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Remain Stanley Cup Favourites Despite Early Stumble

By all objective measures, the Colorado Avalanche‘s start to the 2021-22 season is a major disappointment. Fresh off of pipping the Vegas Golden Knights to the 2020-21 Presidents’ Trophy, head coach Jared Bednar’s men were expected to continue dismantling their opposition in a similar manner to last year’s nightly escapades. Instead, a harrowing confluence of factors including injury troubles, underperformance from key offseason acquisitions, and the relative success of their closest competitors in the Western Conference has fans spooked. However, the Avalanche remain atop the NHL’s food chain because of their continued ability to drive play in the face of several significant absences, a renewed commitment to maintaining a robust defensive structure, and the inevitable regression of poor results. Let’s dive in.
NHL

