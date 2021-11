The Pittsburgh Steelers are relatively healthy heading into Monday night against the Chicago Bears. The black and gold will only miss tight end Eric Ebron in Week 9. Ebron is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games. The Steelers played with just Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, but do have Kevin Radar on the practice squad.

