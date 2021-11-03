CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bag Closure Market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 318 Mn by 2030

Cover picture for the articleFuture Market Insights predicts that the global bag closure market will register a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2030. The market is projected to grow 2.7x of its current market value as demand for bag closures swiftly moves from plastic to other materials in the wake of debilitating impact...

thedallasnews.net

Hydrogen Generation Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016-2024

The industrial hydrogen market in U.S., Europe (U.K. & Germany), and Asia (South Korea & Japan) is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.6 Bn, with hydrogen consumption pegged at 1,826.0 KT by the end of 2016. Sales revenue of industrial hydrogen is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016–2024), to be valued at US$ 19.8 Bn by the end of 2024. In a new report titled "Industrial Hydrogen Market: U.S., Europe, and Asia Industry Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024", Persistence Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial hydrogen market across these regions and offers insights into the key factors and trends likely to shape the market in the next eight years.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Computing To Be The Storage Think-Tank Of The Chondroitin Sulfate Market

Demand for chondroitin sulfate is expected to increase in the near future at a higher rate from dietary supplement manufacturers, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, ageing population, and higher emphasis of individuals toward preventive care and self-management by means of dietary supplements in order to maintain health and wellness. Furthermore, demand for chondroitin sulfate is increasing for use in joint health supplements.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Rhum Agricole Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2027

Persistence Market Research published a report on the rhum agricole market, which analyzes the landscape for the period 2019 – 2027. According to the study, the rhum agricole market is likely to reach ~ US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2027.
DRINKS
thedallasnews.net

Fruit Infused Water Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a report on the fruit-infused water market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the fruit-infused water is expected to reach ~ US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2029.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Nursing Bed Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Joerns Healthcare LLC, Medline Industries, Hillrom

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Electric Nursing Bed Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electric Nursing Bed market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

The Automotive Window Films Market To Create Turbulence In Automotive Sector At A CAGR Of 5% Between 2019-2027

Automotive window films are gaining significant traction in the market as these protect the vehicle's interior systems by blocking UV rays. Owners can protect the interior LED lightings of their vehicles by using tinted automotive film, as excessive exposure to sunlight can affect the performance of LEDs. Moreover, automotive window films improve vehicle aesthetics, besides shielding the occupants from the sun and harmful UV rays. The global automotive window films market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

The Fiber Drums Market Growth Decisive Factor To Be The Innovation Quotient (Iq)

As indicated by a new market research study published by PMR on the fiber drums market, it is projected to experience decent growth during the forecast period due to multiple applications of fiber drums that leads to high adoption in various industries. Fiber drums are reliable means of packaging solids, pastes, or semi-liquid products, and this includes a number of products such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and some agricultural products. Moreover, leading fiber drum manufacturers are likely to capture lucrative business opportunities in the Asia Pacific Rim, for which, industrialization will remain a key driving force.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Casting Simulation Software Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Magmasoft, Flow3D, Anycasting

Global Casting Simulation Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Casting Simulation Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Casting Simulation Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Global Garbage Bags Market to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2031

Mobile crane manufacturers are pushing with research & development endeavors, aimed towards product development for industry specific activity. Increasing investments in the building and construction sector by public and private organizations is the primary factor driving demand for mobile cranes on a global scale. Infrastructure development in rapidly expanding urban areas will contribute to long term prospects in the industry. The mobile crane market is projected to reflect a healthy rate of growth with a 6% CAGR during the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. High prices and frequent innovations in mobile crane offerings are likely to bolster leasing and rental agreements in the market through the coming decade. Automation initiatives and the improvements to maneuverability are also driving the development and distribution of mobile cranes.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

HTML5 Games Market Growth Prospects 2027 | Forgame, Flash Technology, Biyue Technology

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global HTML5 Games Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the HTML5 Games market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
VIDEO GAMES
thedallasnews.net

Air Data System Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Astronautics, Meggitt, Resa Airport Data Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Air Data System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Air Data System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Crumb Softener Market By Source (Chemical, Enzyme) and By Product Form (Powder, Paste) - Forecast 2021-2031

With the long-shelf life and prolonged preservation gaining momentum in the fresh, packed, and frozen-bread sectors, crumb softener is finding extensive application, especially in the baked food items. Moreover the highly cost-effective nature of crumb softener is positively impacting its adoption to keep wide range of bakery products stale-proof for several weeks, allowing further transport, long-lasting storage and lesser returns.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Flux Cleaning Agents Market Earnings Outlook Remains Strong | 3M, ITW Chemtronics, Kester Solder, Techspray

Global Flux Cleaning Agents Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Flux Cleaning Agents market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Flux Cleaning Agents market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Demand for Food Acidulants Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

Persistence Market Research has published a report on the food acidulants market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the food acidulants market is expected to reach ~ US$ 2.20 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 3.40 Bn by the end of 2029.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Engineering Simulation Software Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Ansys, SimScale, nTopology, Talumis

Global Engineering Simulation Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Engineering Simulation Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Engineering Simulation Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Lemon Salt Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | SaltWorks, Jacobsen Salt, Redmond Real Salt

Global Lemon Salt Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Lemon Salt market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lemon Salt market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Image-based FFR Diagnosis Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | HeartFlow, Medis QFR, Beijing Heart Century, RainMed

Global Image-based FFR Diagnosis Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Image-based FFR Diagnosis market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Image-based FFR Diagnosis market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Edible Food Paints Market By Form (Liquid Gel, Gel Paste, Powder) and By Nature (Chemical, Natural) - Forecast 2021-2031

Edible food paints are gaining immense traction owing to increasing demand from bakery and confectionery industry, wherein edible food paints are used for cake painting. In response to the evolving consumer demand, producers are offering edible food paints in a wide-range of vibrant and vivid colors. Moreover, producers of edible food paints are also offering non-metallic and opaque paints for offering superlative texture to the target food products and enhance their appeal.
MARKETS

