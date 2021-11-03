Salma Hayek feels 'appreciative' of her motherhood experience

The Emmy-award winner’s teenage daughter joined the actress on the red carpet for the premiere of her Marvel debut. Find out more about Salma Hayek’s daughter here!. Salma Hayek, 55, was one of many stars from Marvel’s latest movie Eternals to bring her daughter to the red carpet premiere of the superhero flick! The 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault looked just like a younger version of her mom, as they posed for photos! Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Salma has had an incredibly accomplished career in movies and TV. Salma has played comedic roles like in 30 Rock and Grown-Ups, but she’s also taken on plenty of serious dramas as well, like when she played renowned artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO