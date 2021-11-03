CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek feels 'appreciative' of her motherhood experience

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek thinks having a child at 41 has made her more appreciative of...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina: Meet The ‘Eternals’ Stars Sweet 14-Year-Old

The Emmy-award winner’s teenage daughter joined the actress on the red carpet for the premiere of her Marvel debut. Find out more about Salma Hayek’s daughter here!. Salma Hayek, 55, was one of many stars from Marvel’s latest movie Eternals to bring her daughter to the red carpet premiere of the superhero flick! The 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault looked just like a younger version of her mom, as they posed for photos! Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Salma has had an incredibly accomplished career in movies and TV. Salma has played comedic roles like in 30 Rock and Grown-Ups, but she’s also taken on plenty of serious dramas as well, like when she played renowned artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Salma Hayek felt like the mom on the set of ‘Eternals’

NEW YORK (AP) — Salma Hayek laughs when asked if she ever felt like the mom of the group on the set of “Eternals.”. “Yes, because everyone also came to tell me about their problems ... and I liked it a lot,” says the Mexican actor, who at 55 plays the matriarch of the superheroes in the new Marvel movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood
arcamax.com

Salma Hayek spooked by piano-playing ghost

Salma Hayek's house is haunted by a piano-playing ghost. The 'Eternals' star's London mansion has been plagued by spectres that were spotted by her 14-year-old daughter Valentina and friends and other family who saw pianos playing on there own and lights flicking on and off. Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres...
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

Salma Hayek is 'grateful' Eternals is her first superhero movie

Salma Hayek is "so grateful" she didn't land a superhero role until 'Eternals'. The 55-year-old actress - who plays Ajak in the new Marvel blockbuster - described the part as "an honour" and admitted being cast in the movie means more because she has been passed on for so many opportunities in the past.
MOVIES
wxhc.com

Salma Hayek “burst into tears” after donning her ‘Eternals’ costume

Salma Hayek became one of the few Latina actresses in the MCU when she suited up as Ajak, a member of the immortal race of superheroes in Marvel's Eternals, and it was an emotional experience for her. During a recent interview with Despierta America, the the 55-year-old actress said she...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Salma Hayek Reveals Just How Far She Went to Rid Her London Home of Ghosts

Salma Hayek has been in her fair share of scary movies. However, it turns out she’s had a few encounters with the paranormal in real life. During Monday’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Eternals actress described the lengths she went to in order to rid her London home of ghosts. According to Hayek, while she’s only seen a few mysterious things happen at the estate, it was one of her workers who got freaked out about the spooky activity.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Salma Hayek Reveals the Tearful Emotional Response She Had to Her 'Eternals' Costume

Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in Marvel's new Eternals movie, shares she had such an emotional initial reaction to seeing herself in her costume that she was quickly consumed with tears. In an interview with Despierta America, the actress revealed what it was about the moment that made her cry. "When I put it on, I burst into tears. Not like in telenovelas, but the tears came out and I said, 'What happened here?'" she told the outlet."The image of it did something to me and I said, 'Why?'"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Salma Hayek appropriately brought glitz and glam to the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night. The 55-year-old found a way to give a chic red carpet look some retro flair. She wore a long-sleeve sequin dress  with beige Victorian-style lace detail draping down at the cuff. The dress consisted of blue sequins with silver patches along the seams. The bottom of the dress, which had an A-line shape, was trimmed with white and brown sequins.  The star held a matching shiny silver clutch bag. On her feet, the “Frida Kahlo” actress wore a pair of open-toe platform heels. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Salma Hayek confirms 'multi-movie' Marvel deal

Salma Hayek has signed up with Marvel for "multiple" movies. The 55-year-old actress - who makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Ajak in 'Eternals' - has confirmed she could reprise the role in future blockbusters, but insisted there's no guarantee. Appearing on 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk', she coyly said:...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy