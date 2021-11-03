Baked Tomatoes with Cheese

Fall brings soup to our table. Each week during this season and through the winter, I experiment with different types of soup. Making a large batch for the week goes a long way, especially if you have a busy work week. And worst case, you freeze it for another time. I’m essentially vegetarian these days, so soup packed with vegetables is a fast n’ easy delicious meal for me. One pot means less mess too.

