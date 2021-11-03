Baked Tomatoes with Cheese

The Violife Le Rond Camembert Flavour is one of the latest offerings from the Upfield-owned dairy-free cheese brand that will provide consumers with a way to enjoy the flavor of the namesake soft cheese in a vegan-friendly way. The vegan cheese is being launched just in time for the holidays...
This easy and creamy cheese foam recipe creates a fun and delightful topping made with cream cheese, whipping cream, and milk. In a medium mixing bowl, add the sugar and cream cheese. Beat on high until smooth and creamy. Add the milk and whipping cream to the mixing bowl. Beat...
You’ll never go wrong with pimiento cheese, no matter how it’s served. 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained and patted dry. If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°. In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, paprika, and hot sauce until...
Turn leftover chili into a filling and delicious dish in this chili cheese burrito recipe. It's made with rice and cheddar cheese. Lay a tortilla on a flat surface. Arrange about ½ cup of chili in the middle of the tortilla. Top with ½ cup of rice and ¼ cup of cheese. Sprinkle with cilantro if desired.
Buttery Cheese and Herb Bread made with fresh herbs & two cheeses for great flavor! Soft and chewy homemade twist bread recipe perfect for cheese lovers!. You’re going to love this cheesy herb swirl bread recipe. It’s made to hold so much flavor in every bite and it’s pretty easy to pull together too. While there is a little patience required to proof the dough, it’s well worth the wait and you’ll be happy with the final results.
Creamy tomato soup and grilled cheese is a classic combination. But turn that grilled cheese into "croutons," and you've made tomato soup magic. Serve this easy tomato soup recipe with a salad for a complete meal. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 20 minutes. Total Time: 30 minutes.
The best vegan mac and cheese recipe made with cashews, potatoes and nutritional yeast! It’s easy to make, creamy, cheesy and so delicious. This comfort food classic turned plant-based is guaranteed to be a new family favorite. I am so excited about this recipe! I have shared a protein-packed mac...
2 (28 oz.) cans of whole pomodoro (Italian) tomatoes. Drain tomatoes and crush with your hands until they are in bite-sized pieces. Be careful not to over-crush. Add tomatoes, basil chiffonade, salt, chicken stock, white wine, and minced garlic to a pot. Simmer on low heat until liquids are reduced and it creates a loose sauce consistency. Serve the simmered tomatoes hot with a room-temperature burrata placed on top. Top with fresh-cracked black pepper, a drizzle of basil oil, and basil leaves. Serve with toast points.
125 g/4 oz. / ½ cup (1 stick) butter, cut into small pieces. 350 g/12 oz. /1 ½ cups mild fresh goats’ cheese. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6, 15 minutes before baking. Rub the butter into the plain/all-purpose flour and salt until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the sugar. Beat the egg yolk with 2 tablespoons cold water and add to the mixture. Mix together until a dough is formed, then turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Fall brings soup to our table. Each week during this season and through the winter, I experiment with different types of soup. Making a large batch for the week goes a long way, especially if you have a busy work week. And worst case, you freeze it for another time. I’m essentially vegetarian these days, so soup packed with vegetables is a fast n’ easy delicious meal for me. One pot means less mess too.
(WSVN) - Everyone loves comfort food, and this bite is one of our all-time favorites. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 8 ounces dried pasta, macaroni or your favorite (we used Cavatappi) 4 tsp. salted or unsalted butter. 4 tsp all-purpose flour. 1 cup low-fat or...
Willicroft Farm makes a variety of alternative cheese products, including a plant-based cheese fondue that's filling, warming and comforting. The product, made with a double fermentation process, consists of simple ingredients like cashews and coconut oil, fermented quinoa, rice and soybeans, plus nutritional yeast, salt, garlic powder and a few other additions to create just the right flavors and textures.
The ultimate no-cook appetizer recipe, tomato caprese skewers are made with fresh rosemary stems and served with a pesto dipping sauce. There is nothing better than a simple caprese salad. But when entertaining, it’s not the easiest dish to serve. That’s why I love these Tomato Caprese Skewers with Pesto. No need for plates or utensils, it’s easy to serve to a large group, or easy to eat as a healthy snack.
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (plus 2 Tbsp freshly grated, (divided)) Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Lay jalapeno peppers on a piece of aluminum foil or a small baking sheet. Place on the top rack of the oven and roast until...
Cheese straws are a delightful snack or appetizer that is quick and easy to prepare. The name is a bit deceiving, as it is not a straw. Instead, cheese straws are savory, crispy biscuits, baked in the shape of a straw. Cheese straws are a Southern invention that pair perfectly with a stiff drink like a martini.
These broccoli shells and cheese are better than any boxed version! Super creamy, cheesy pasta shells tossed with broccoli florets. It’s the most wonderful meal!. These are the creamiest shells and cheese that rival the boxed version – the one that is SO creamy you don’t think you can beat it!
Preheat a pot over medium heat. Melt ghee then add finely diced onion and ginger-garlic paste. Add a pinch of salt to bring out moisture from the vegetables and to reduce cooking time. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until onions are golden brown. Add red kidney beans and Bombay tomato...
Meg Quinn has been recognized on Instagram for her charcuterie skills, runs the blog Ain’t Too Proud To Meg, and is releasing a cheeseboard deck full of her favorite charcuterie boards. For the holiday season, she has shared with us her Pinecone cheese ball that is just as cool-looking as it is delicious.
½ tsp. minced fresh rosemary or ¼ tsp. dried and ground. ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (not in oil) Melted garlic butter and grated Parmesan for topping, optional. Fr. Dominic Garramone is an avid baker and the author of six cookbooks. These savory scones are an ideal accompaniment to a bowl of soup or stew, but they also make for a different kind of breakfast treat or snack. It may seem a bit odd to make scones in a square cake pan, but the dough is easier to manage that way and makes for neat and even servings.
One of our favorite styles, alpine cheeses are fruity and nutty and brothy all at the same time! They are packed with flavor, with a smooth texture. They are also perfect melters! Join us as we explore a category of cheese with spectacular depth!
