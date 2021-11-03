CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Midnight Suns, a new strategy game from XCOM studio Firaxis, has been delayed. The game is now scheduled for release in the second half of 2022. In a statement, the studio said it needs more time to...

www.gamespot.com

musicfestnews.com

moe.’s Midnight Sun in Iceland with Dopapod & Aqueous

Moe.’s Midnight Sun in Iceland with Dopapod & Aqueous. Busy next August? How about three nights in Reykjavik, Iceland, for moe.’s Midnight Sun, also featuring Dopapod and Aqueous? Now that’s a serious party! Dates are August 5, 6 & 7. Upgraded VIP packages go on sale Monday, November 8 at...
MUSIC
Gamespot

Oh No! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Leaked! | GameSpot News

In this video, Persia talks about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl gameplay surfacing online. Leaks started popping up over the weekend when a Reddit user posted to the PokeLeaks subreddit claiming to have received a physical copy of the Nintendo Switch game early. Persia also talks about Bandai Namco...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Bundle Is A Deal Of Skill

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles ever made, and if you somehow still haven't gotten one, you can get the console with a game for a discounted price right now. Not only that, but it's not the same game that comes bundled with so many other consoles. Instead, it's the family-friendly Mario Party Superstars, and the bundle will only set you back $340.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch The Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast And What To Expect

The Xbox is coming up on its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Microsoft is holding a video broadcast. The company has now shared more details about the event in terms of how to watch and what to expect, and we're rounding up all the key details here in one place.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

When Does Forza Horizon 5 Unlock? Early Access Live And Release Time Explained

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest Xbox games of the year, and Playground Games' latest spin-off could be the best game in the entire Forza series. The new game takes us to Mexico across 11 different biomes, each unique and with altering conditions depending on the season, and art from local Mexican creators gives it a layer of cultural authenticity. You'll be able to play it very soon with the standard edition, and you can even start playing it now if you bought one of the more expensive versions. Check out our Forza Horizon 5 review. and if you have Game Pass, you can play the whole game for free.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sega Files Trademark For Sonic Frontiers, Possibly Hinting At Title For Next Sonic Game

It looks like we may have the next title of the latest Sonic game. In Japan, Sega trademarked the name Sonic Frontiers in both English and Japanese (courtesy of Gematsu). Back in May this year, the company hosted a Sonic Central presentation to promote the hedgehog's 30th anniversary. Within that presentation, Sega showed a brief teaser of a new Sonic title being developed by Team Sonic, which also handled Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Where To Visit A Guardian Tower In Fortnite - Shadow Ops NPC Quests

In Fortnite, Shadow Ops is the newest NPC to arrive on the island, and she brings with her five new quests totaling 150,000 XP. You can earn it yourself by working through her new punchcard and completing each challenge for the first time. If you're wondering where to find Shadow Ops in Fortnite--or perhaps where to find a Guardian Tower, since you'll need to soon after meeting her--here's all you need to complete her quests.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lies of P Alpha Gameplay Teaser

Neowiz and Round8 Studio today unveiled the first-ever gameplay video for Lies of P, a fantastically baroque Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi. The ruined, but once beautiful city of Krat is on full display in the new video. Hideous and twisted automatons rule the landscape, and it’s up to P to find Mr. Geppetto and reverse the calamity that has befallen Krat.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Gamespot

My Singing Monsters Playground

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

The Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller Looks Great

Microsoft's latest big exclusive, Forza Horizon 5, is out now with early access ahead of its public debut on November 9. The company is releasing a special-edition Xbox controller with it, and we can now report that the pad looks just as nice in real life as it does in the official images.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Designer Joins Respawn For A New Star Wars Project

Halo Infinite senior multiplayer designer Patrick Wren has left 343 Industries to join Respawn Entertainment to work on a Star Wars game. Wren announced on Twitter that he has joined the "Jedi team" as a senior encounter designer at Respawn on an unannounced project. Wren worked on the Star Wars universe before, having spent time working on Star Wars: First Assault in 2012-2013. The game was canceled as part of Disney's buyout of the Star Wars brand from George Lucas.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring PC Specs And PlayStation, Xbox Performance Detailed

Elden Ring, the long-awaited Souls-like from game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is coming on February 25. And as part of the run-up to release, Bandai Namco has released detailed specs on its PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions. The details come from the Bandai Namco site. On PC, the game offers 4K...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New World Server Merges Are "On The Horizon", Amazon Says

Following a period of free server transfers, Amazon Game Studios says server merges will be coming to New World in the future. The news comes via a reply from Amazon Games developer Kay in response to a topic on the game's official forums on the subject of low population servers and the need for server merges. As the user who started the topic points out, much of New World's endgame content relies on other players, whether it's for the faction vs. faction Wars, the Outpost Rush battleground, or elite farming runs. That makes it extremely challenging for players on very low population servers to actually, well, play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Seven Knights 2

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Closed Network Test: Dates, What To Expect, And More

While fans of From Software's games will have to wait a bit longer for the studio's latest title, Elden Ring, they might have a chance to try the game out very soon. The game is having a closed network test, and while it's not technically the same as a beta, the test will still give players an early look at the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Adventure of Ravi 'n' Navi

CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Has Reportedly Leaked, And Fans Aren't Happy With The Number Of Weapons

Battlefield 2042's official release is fast approaching, but one player has reportedly already been playing the full game. Though they didn't elaborate exactly on how, Reddit user Aaronfrogger said they were able to access the full version of Battlefield 2042 after pre-loading the game on Xbox. Aaaronfrogger has gone on to make multiple posts on the Battlefield 2042 subreddit sharing all kinds of new looks at the game, ranging from glimpses of the game's menus, a new look at weapon customization, and screenshots of bot matches.
VIDEO GAMES

