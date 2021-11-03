Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest Xbox games of the year, and Playground Games' latest spin-off could be the best game in the entire Forza series. The new game takes us to Mexico across 11 different biomes, each unique and with altering conditions depending on the season, and art from local Mexican creators gives it a layer of cultural authenticity. You'll be able to play it very soon with the standard edition, and you can even start playing it now if you bought one of the more expensive versions. Check out our Forza Horizon 5 review. and if you have Game Pass, you can play the whole game for free.

