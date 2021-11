Family and relationships have always been at the center of everything for Buster Posey. The relationships with his family growing up in Lee County, Georgia helped form his love for baseball. The relationships with teammates and executives during his 12-year career helped make him one of the most beloved players in San Francisco Giants history. And on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 with his wife Kristen sitting to his right and his four children in the room, Posey officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO