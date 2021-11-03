CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, PA

Why Is Fertilizer So Expensive Right Now?

By Philip Gruber, pgruber@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTVILLE, Pa. — The bad news is that several factors have converged to drive fertilizer prices through the roof. The good news is that when fertilizer prices get that hot, they don’t stay in the stratosphere for years. Crop prices and other factors will bring them back down. “These...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 9

Making Cents
5d ago

......because shit's expensive now !!!! Good job , Joe. !!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Tri-National Accord: Strengthening Agricultural Partnerships in the Global Marketplace [Opinion]

“Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. Necessity has made us allies. What unites us is far greater than what divides us.” These are the words of President John F. Kennedy while addressing the Canadian parliament in 1961, laying the foundation for strengthened relations, trade and the future of the United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Grantville, PA
New York Post

Pollution in China’s capital is so bad right now, it’s closing highways

BEIJING, Nov 5 – Visibility in parts of Beijing was less than 219 yards on Friday as heavy pollution shrouded the Chinese capital, forcing the closure of some highways. Beijing issued its first heavy pollution alert for the fall and winter on Thursday, requiring the suspension of some outdoor construction, factory operations and outdoor school activities.
TRAFFIC
CNN

There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has The Most Expensive Gas In America

Gas prices have reached multi-year highs Some experts believe they could hit a record early next year. In one American city, they already have. Gas prices are tethered to the cost of crude oil. The price of oil recently topped $85. Its low in 2021 was $34. Goldman Sachs analysts expect $90 oil may be […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Zacks.com

Here's Why Growth ETFs Are Attractive Bets Right Now

Wall Street has been loudly cheering the third-quarter earnings season that has begun on a positive note. After the dullness witnessed in September, in which all the three major indices closed in the red, October has delivered a good run so far. Investors have been gradually overcoming concerns surrounding the Fed’s tapering actions, rising inflationary level and worries over the aggravating coronavirus outbreak.
STOCKS
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Nitrogen Fertilizer#Shale#The Fertilizer Institute
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
frommers.com

Why Your Dog Can’t Fly into the U.S. from More Than 100 Countries Right Now

Pandemic lockdowns prompted a surge in pet adoptions as Americans stuck at home scoured the internet for furry friends to relieve the monotony. When local shelters don't have any dogs to spare, you can always broaden your search to include international canines, but not all pooch importers are honest about the pup's health records.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy