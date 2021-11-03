CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic Review: Aggretsuko: Out of Office #1

By Jesse Bereta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Golden Week, meaning everyone in the office has a full-week paid holiday. Everyone in the office is excited about their plans, but Retsuko is keeping her vacation a secret. Because her friend Puko has the perfect getaway all planned out for her. For the whole week, the...

njitvector.com

“No One Gets Out Alive” Review

Netflix is back again with another great flick for this fall, now with “No One Gets Out Alive.” The film stars Cristina Rodlo as Ambar, a lonely undocumented immigrant woman who struggles to survive in America. She finds her way into Cleveland, Ohio, within a rundown but affordable housing complex, under the hands of a seemingly simple landlord and his brother. All goes for worse when she finds out the truth behind the house itself. The mysteries begin to unfold, through horror and death.
MOVIES
elpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTMs Troy walks thru & reviews New Mexico Comic Expo 2021

After having no comic cons for over a year, most cons are trying to push one event in before the end of 2021. New Mexico Comic Expo is normally held in August, and will move back to August in 2022. There was no shortage of featured guests at New Mexico...
COMICS
elpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Sigma Comics Calico #3 with H.H. German

I received the latest installment of Sigma Comics title, Calico #3. If you want to get caught up on the whole series you can watch my review of Issue #1 and Issue #2 Humans have superheroes. Animals don’t. That is they didn’t until now!. The title character, Calico, has some...
COMICS
West Georgian

Review: Netflix’s show “Aggretsuko” Prepares for Season 4 Release in December

In 2018, Netflix launched the hit anime series “Aggretsuko” and is being renewed for a fourth season. The story follows a red panda named Retsuko who is 25 years old and works in a Japanese accounting firm. Her boss is awful and her coworkers are annoying; this leads Retsuko to find a way to take her anger and frustration out. She learns of a karaoke shop in her town and begins to sing metal songs that involve the subgenre, screamo.
TV SERIES
#Aggretsuko#Oni Press#Japanese
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon Season One Review

One day after school, first-year high school student Yomogi Asanaka comes across a starving man under a bridge. Introducing himself as Gauma, the strange drifter informs Yomogi that he is a “kaiju user,” a person who deals with the “kaiju”—monsters who bring harm to the city and its citizens. Our...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: High Guardian Spice Season One

It’s pretty rare for a series to have so many people rooting for it to fail before it even comes out. Even if it’s more common more recently, it still seems to be an exceptional case with High Guardian Spice, the first intended Crunchyroll Original series. The show was announced as far back as 2018, with a now infamous trailer that showed interviews with the crew working on it in lieu of any completed footage. Said interviews focused on how the show was prioritizing diversity in the creative voices, which while being a good intention that should be welcomed, is probably not the best way to announce the show and get people excited for it. This sparked a lot of controversy, mostly from a lot of bad faith actors, but it set a tone for the proceeding years it was in development that I’m sure is far from what the creative team wanted. As such, now that the first season is finally out for the public, there are many loud voices eager to write it off entirely before even watching it. So, while I wasn’t exactly excited to see this myself, I’m going to do my best to judge High Guardian Spice on its own terms, see what it seems to set out to accomplish, and determine how well it did so.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “End of war”

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles), Hinata (Lizzie Freeman), Naoto (Griffin Puatu) and Yamagishi (Jonathan Leon) investigate Mikey (Aleks Le) and Emma’s (Carrie Keranen) peculiar rendezvous. Our Take: With the war having ended, it feels proper for there to be a brief rest period with all the tension that’s been in that...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Higurashi – When They Cry: Sotsu “God-Entertaining Chapter, Part One”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) In more events we have already seen, Rika is told by the fragment of Hanyuu about the sword that can kill people who are trapped in loops. Satako and Eua overhear this, allowing Satako to steal the sword first (aside from a small piece that chips off for Rika to find later) and then proceeds to torment Rika in four more loops. However, in the other world, Hanyuu somehow manages to find and confront Eua.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Murder Drones “Pilot”

In a world where humanity is extinct and Earth is in a post-apocalyptic state, worker drones struggle and toil to survive and defeat rogue robots called Murder Drones. I went into this completely blind and was very pleasantly surprised. This show was hilarious and kind of reminded me of another pilot I saw on YouTube, Hazbin Hotel. That show eventually got picked up for a tv series and after watching this pilot I hope Murder Drones gets the same treatment.
VIDEO GAMES

