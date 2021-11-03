English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Diamondhead”

Overview: The Tokyo Manji Gang relieve some significant memories in their past. Our Take: As I watched this episode, I waited and waited…and waited some more for a reason to care about Keisuke Baji. The gang’s ceremonial trip that led to the creation of the Tokyo Manji Gang as a whole failed to impress upon me the importance of his role. As sweet as it was watching them childishly show off their bikes and be dumb goofy kids with each other, Baji reason for the friendship or even just his ties with the rest of the gang was never put into the forefront as much as it should, despite him being the catalyst that led to Toman’s inception in order to help Kazutora. If anything it made Kazutora a bit more likable for how he was defending his neighborhood, lone-wolf style, especially in light of where he is currently in regards to his mental state. But then, albeit only somewhat, it came. A reason.

