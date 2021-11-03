Todd McFarlane Teases New Stop-Motion Animated TV Series With Thomas Lennon And ShadowMachine

"I don't want a fox stalking me, even after death!" Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a stop-motion animated film from Czechia titled Even Mice Belong in Heaven, a fun little story about a mouse and a fox. This premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival this year, and also played at the Karlovy Vary, Shanghai, and Edinburgh Film Festivals. A film about two mortal enemies - a little Mouse and a Fox, who after an unfortunate accident, meet in animal heaven. They lose their natural instincts and become best friends. Their wish to stay together after they return to Earth comes true, but they are reborn into opposite roles, learning about the true power of friendship. "The film is about hope, a quest for love and courage, and about overcoming prejudices and old pains." The story reveals that everything that seems to be at an end is the beginning of something else, and what appears to be invincible can be overcome. Huzzah! Available with an English dub version. I'm always excited about any new stop-motion films! And this one looks enjoyable.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO