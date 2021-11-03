CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd McFarlane Teases New Stop-Motion Animated TV Series With Thomas Lennon And ShadowMachine

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Emmy-winning SPAWN creator and director/producer Todd McFarlane announced the launch of a dedicated television development and production arm of McFarlane Films. A force in the world of entertainment, McFarlane’s characters have become wildly popular and...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Todd McFarlane Launches TV Division with New Series McFarland and Thumbs

Thanks potentially in part to Blumhouse having sat on an in-development Spawn movie for a number of years, Todd McFarlane has announced that he is launching his own television production arm of his company under the name of McFarlane Films. Not only did the Spawn creator announce the new branch of his business, but also revealed that they have a number of first look arrangements in place, and will be looking for emerging talent, creator-owned properties, stories and characters. Some of the first projects will come from Reno 911! co-creator Thomas Lennon, Bojack Horseman producer ShadowMachine and graphic novel author Sean Lewis to name a few.
Todd McFarlane developing new TV slate, potential Spawn cinematic universe

Big things are afoot with Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane, and they might contribute to something major for Spawn. McFarlane Films has a new division for developing TV series, mentioning during the announcement that a Spawn movie franchise could be happening. McFarlane Films has signed a first look deal with...
Todd McFarlane’s McFarlane Films Launches TV Division; Sets Original Project, ‘Thumbs’ Adaptation In the Works

Spawn creator and Image Comics co-founder, Todd McFarlane, is expanding his content empire to include original television projects. According to a McFarlane Films press release, the Emmy-winning creator is launching a TV division within his McFarlane Films production company. The new outfit has two projects currently in development. “Having been...
