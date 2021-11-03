We have a 25-hour day: Use it as God intended

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.

RELIGION ・ 29 DAYS AGO