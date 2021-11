The U.S. Senate on Monday voted, 51-45, to confirm Vermont’s Beth Robinson to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Robinson’s confirmation makes history. She will be the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on a federal appellate court. She is well-known for her advocacy to legalize same-sex marriage in Vermont years before it was legal nationwide — a legacy that her supporters tout as evidence of her commitment to equal rights, but that her detractors have used to question her capability as an impartial judge.

