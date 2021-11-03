School districts find ways to supplement state salaries for bus drivers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times
The State Board of Education has withheld $208,800 from eight Florida school boards, targeting the salaries of board members as compensation for their work as elected officials, and depriving them of income. Here’s the breakout of state funds withheld from school board members in October, according to the State Department of Education: /Alachua — $16,786 […]
