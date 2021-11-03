CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School districts find ways to supplement state salaries for bus drivers

WRAL
 6 days ago

www.wral.com

live5news.com

Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress

ATLANTA (WSB) – A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver’s life. “I looked down, and Miss Julie’s face is just like bright red and like shaking,” bus rider Conner Doss...
WSAZ

Principal drives school bus due to driver shortage

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several school districts in our region have faced a shortage of bus drivers. For some districts, it has meant students waited an extra hour to get home. Donna Robinson is a principal at John M. Stumbo Elementary, and she’s one of the first to greet...
newspressnow.com

School bus disturbance highlights driver procedures

Questions have been circling on social media since a disturbance earlier this week where a local driver pulled a school bus into a parking lot but was reluctant to let students off. While the Tuesday case is under investigation, Apple Bus Company spoke with News-Press NOW about proper procedures and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bus drivers for North Hills School District reject contract offer, set to walk off the job

Bus drivers for the North Hills School District rejected a contract offer Monday evening and have authorized a strike. Drivers for district’s contracted transportation provider, ABC Transit, are represented by Teamsters Local 249. Bus service will not be available starting Wednesday morning for district students and students from private and...
WRAL

Bus driver won't participate in sick-out but supports the cause

Bus driver won't participate in sick-out but supports the cause. More than a third of the 47,000 Cumberland County Schools students depend on bus service to get to school, and some families say their children will have to miss school without transportation. Reporter: Kasey Cunningham. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
School Bus Drivers, Staff Worthy of a Celebration

School bus drivers not only work hard every day, they carry on their shoulders a tremendous responsibility. They often drive in the dark of early morning, in inclement weather and on roads that are ... well, shall we say? ... challenging. So, to thank them, quite a few APS community...
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces school bus drivers strike, excused absences for kids

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — School bus drivers in Las Cruces have gone on strike, shutting down much of the public school transportation system that serves 3,500 students. Current drivers picketed the office of southern New Mexico district school bus contractor STS New Mexico on Thursday, demanding better pay and working conditions, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
Florida Phoenix

State takes away $208,800 in monthly salaries from local school board members in eight districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The State Board of Education has withheld $208,800 from eight Florida school boards, targeting the salaries of board members as compensation for their work as elected officials, and depriving them of income. Here’s the breakout of state funds withheld from school board members in October, according to the State Department of Education: /Alachua — $16,786 […] The post State takes away $208,800 in monthly salaries from local school board members in eight districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
thecorryjournal.com

Clymer school seeks bus driver subs

CLYMER, N.Y. — A shortage of substitute bus drivers was one concern discussed during a regular meeting of the Clymer Central School Board of Education held on Oct. 20 in the elementary library. Board member Dave Maleski stated that he had been in contact with Tracy TeWinkle, school mechanic, regarding...
CBS Philly

Bucks County School Districts, Parents Split Over Gov. Wolf’s Decision To End School Mask Mandate In January

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools may soon be a thing of the past. As more children become vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will allow school districts to set their own mask rules come January. Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools could be a thing of the past come the new year. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will no longer require masks in schools as of Jan. 17. But once again, this debate is proving to be far from over. The Neshaminy School District was prepared to go back to school this fall without masks, only...
