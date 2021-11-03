Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing vs. ASML Holding: Which Chip Stock is a Better Investment?

High demand for semiconductors from several industries, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics, and rising investments to address the global chip shortage position the semiconductor industry for solid growth. So, we think prominent players in this space, Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in Santa Clara, Calif., designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices. Its segments include Data Center Group; Internet of Things Group; Mobileye (F:0ME); and Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. In comparison, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD), which is also headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., operates in two segments—Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors, an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs, and development services.
