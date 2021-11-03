CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing vs. ASML Holding: Which Chip Stock is a Better Investment?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing government support to ramp up semiconductor production to meet surging demand from various industries should drive the semiconductor industry’s growth. This, combined with impressive chip-making technological breakthroughs, should benefit popular chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read...

investing.com

3 Auto Manufacturing Stocks Outperforming Tesla in 2021

The continuing government efforts to transition to an ecologically cleaner future have contributed markedly to the electric vehicle (EV) market’s growth over the past year. But while the shares of EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have gained significantly this year, the shares of auto manufacturers Ford Motor (F), Lucid (LCID), and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have garnered even more investor attention than TSLA. Let’s discuss.Rising fossil fuel prices and government initiatives to transition consumers to electric vehicles (EVs) drove EV sales this year. According to a new report by Kelley Blue Book, EV sales jumped nearly 60% year-over-year in the third quarter to an all-time high. The global EV market is expected to reach $812.89 billion by 2028, registering a 19.8% CAGR.
ECONOMY
investing.com

2 Stocks to Buy for Rebound in Silver Prices

Silver prices declined in September after skyrocketing earlier this year. However, its price is rebounding on rising demand for the metal. And the passage of a bi-partisan infrastructure bill by Congress this week could boost the industrial demand for this metal. Given the favorable price trends, we think silver stocks Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) might be ideal additions to one’s portfolio now. So, let’s evaluate these companies.Silver prices were trading at their highest levels earlier this year due to a Reddit-induced rally. However, prices declined to settle at $21.485 in September, their lowest level since July 2020, on indications of a forthcoming tightening of central bank monetary policy.
STOCKS
investing.com

RE/MAX vs. Realogy: Which Real Estate Services Stock is a Better Investment?

Given the rising demand for houses amid the low-interest-rate environment, the real estate services industry is expected to continue benefiting. So, established real estate services companies RE/MAX (RMAX) and Realogy (RLGY) should prosper for the foreseeable future. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) operates internationally as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The Denver, Colo.-based concern operates through three segments: Real Estate; Mortgage; and Marketing Funds. In comparison, Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) provides residential real estate services through its subsidiaries. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG); Realogy Brokerage Group; and Realogy Title Group. RLGY is based in Madison, N.J.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Qualys vs. Rapid7: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?

Rapid digitization and increasing online activities have increased users’ exposure to data breaches and large-scale cyberattacks. This has fostered a rising need for advanced cybersecurity solutions, and the consequent investments in the sector are driving the cybersecurity industry’s growth. This backdrop has been benefiting Rapid7 (RPD) and Qualys (QLYS). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
MARKETS
investing.com

China Evergrande EV unit plans share sale to fund vehicle production

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande's electric vehicle unit said on Wednesday it plans to sell HK$500 million ($64.2 million) worth of shares to fund production of new-energy cars, including those made by its Hengchi brand. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd plans to sell 174.83 million new shares, or...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Cloudflare vs. Check Point: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Investment?

Rising demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions to guard against increasing cyberattacks and data breaches has been driving the cybersecurity industry’s growth. Popular players in this space, Cloudflare (NET) and Check Point Software (CHKP), should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
MARKETS
investing.com

Better WallStreetBets Semiconductor Stock: Intel or Advanced Micro Devices?

High demand for semiconductors from several industries, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics, and rising investments to address the global chip shortage position the semiconductor industry for solid growth. So, we think prominent players in this space, Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in Santa Clara, Calif., designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices. Its segments include Data Center Group; Internet of Things Group; Mobileye (F:0ME); and Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. In comparison, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD), which is also headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., operates in two segments—Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors, an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs, and development services.
STOCKS
investing.com

Alphabet vs. Netflix: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Stock to Own for the Rest of 2021?

Despite stock market volatility due to concerns over the supply chain crisis and rising inflation, we think it could be wise to invest in quality FAANG stocks because they are expected to generate steady returns in the long run. Both Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) should generate stable returns, dodging short-term market fluctuations. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) provides online advertising services. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. In comparison, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company has approximately 204 million paid members in 190 countries.
STOCKS
investing.com

W.W. Grainger vs. Fastenal: Which Industrial Stock is a Better Buy?

Despite investor concerns about the resilience of the economic recovery in the face of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, the industrial sector has been attracting much attention, due primarily to President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill. So, we think W.W. Grainger (GWW) and Fastenal (FAST) could benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) in Lake Forest, Ill., distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, and lighting and electrical products. In comparison, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), which is headquartered in Winona, Minn., engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies internationally. It offers fasteners and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name.
STOCKS
investing.com

Western Digital vs. NetApp: Which Data Stock is a Better Buy?

The growing demand from enterprises for advanced, efficient, and secure data storage devices and solutions that deliver insightful analytics should help data storage companies to grow substantially. Therefore, prominent data storage stocks NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Western Digital (WDC) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) in San Jose, Calif., are two prominent players in the computer hardware industry. NTAP offers storage solutions and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises and in private and public clouds worldwide. Its storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. In comparison, WDC develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions, mainly hard-disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SDDs), and serves OEMs, distributors, resellers, and retailers worldwide.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Growth or value stocks: Which is better?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
investing.com

Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Hold Rating for ViacomCBS

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $42, which is approximately 17.19% above the present share price of $35.84. Zgutowicz expects ViacomCBS to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. China’s consumer price index, a main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, up from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The surge to a 13-month high was driven mainly by a jump in prices for food and fuel, it said.
WORLD
investing.com

2 WallStreetBets Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 39% or More

Not all WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks possess fundamental strength, with many of them advancing in price based solely on retail traders’ interest in them. Despite this, indeed perhaps in-part because of this, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced WSB stocks ContextLogic (WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to surge more than 39% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.While retail investors play an essential role in the stock market, institutional investors usually dominate this space. However, the 11 million-member subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB) surprised everyone by dominating the investment performance of GameStop Corp .'s (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) shares earlier this year, causing massive short squeezes in both.
STOCKS
kpcw.org

Semiconductor Chip Shortage

Understand the ramifications of the Semiconductor chip shortage with George Calhoun, professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology. It’s in the news: “Semiconductors are the new oil.” The cliché is suddenly everywhere – and probably because chips are suddenly in short supply. We took oil for granted until the shortages in the ’70s made it “strategic.” Now it’s happening with semiconductors.
ENGINEERING

