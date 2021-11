It’s been months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans were evacuated and are now making new homes in the U.S. But it’s been difficult to resettle people here in the Bay Area, with the expensive cost of housing and living. In fact it’s something the US government has actually discouraged because of housing costs. The Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration said as of September 13, 225 Afghan refugees resettled in the Bay Area, with 300 more expected to arrive. Local non profits are working to help the refugees settle and start their new lives.

