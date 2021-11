The football game between UTEP and UTSA is still two weeks away, but this Twitter user is already stirring the pot between fans and people are loving it. UTEP football has had an amazing season and the Battle of Texas in Conference USA is getting plenty of exposure. UTEP moved the game time on November 6th from 2 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. so the game can be broadcast on ESPN2 per KROD. This was huge news for both UTEP and UTSA who both have been having pretty good seasons. The Miners are bowl eligible after just seven games and ticket sales for the game are pretty good for a game that's still weeks away.

