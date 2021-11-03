CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bishop Bickerton elected as next president of the COB

umc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Bishop Thomas Bickerton, the residential bishop of New York Conference, was elected today as the next president of the Council of Bishops of The United Methodist Church during the bishops’ online meeting via ZOOM. "It is very humbling to be asked to offer my leadership at...

www.umc.org

Go Blue Ridge

Charles Hardin To Be President Elect Of CACCE

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) has announced their 2022 Board of Directors. Among those elected to serve is Blowing Rock Chamber President Charles Hardin. Hardin will serve as President Elect of the executive committee. Hardin and the new board members will begin their service on the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio native Myrna Pérez becomes only Latina judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

On Monday, October 25, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Myrna Pérez as a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 48-43 vote makes the San Antonio native and voting rights advocate the only Latino on the court, according to NBC News. She's also the first Latina on the court since 2009, when Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed for the Supreme Court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WRAL News

North Carolina NAACP elects first woman president

The North Carolina branch of the NAACP has elected its first woman as State Conference President. On Saturday, Deborah Maxwell was elected to the position at the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP biennial election. Maxwell is the first woman elected to the position in the state conference history.
POLITICS
Times-Journal

Harcrow announces re-election bid for commission president

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has announced his intention to seek another term. President Harcrow is the longest serving commissioner in the history of DeKalb County. He served three terms as a district commissioner and then elected to three terms as President of the commission. Mr. Harcrow is also one of the longest serving commissioners in the state. He has served as President of the Alabama County Commission Association, Board of directors of the National Association of Counties, National Board of Directors Rural Action Caucus, Mayor and City Councilman.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
umc.org

'Ever Faithful' United Methodist pens Army hymn

A new hymn written for Army veterans, “Ever Faithful to the Call," exists because its author survived a close call during the Vietnam War. Hovering in a helicopter so soldiers could repel onto the battlefield during the Battle of Hamburger Hill, Capt. Tom Lough felt death was near. Seventy-two American...
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

Catholic Charities Of Baltimore Honors Justice-Oriented Pastor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A virtual week-long celebration is underway at Catholic Charities of Baltimore to honor several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need and one local justice-oriented pastor is among them. “I try to be cognizant that every human being is utterly unique,” said Father Ray Chase, Msgr. Arthur F. Valenzano Joyful Servant Award Recipient. It’s a mantra Father Ray Chase lives by. “And because of that, every encounter with another person [but to] is an extraordinary opportunity,” Father Chase said. His faithful labor of love is why he’s being recognized with this year’s Monsignor Arthur F. Valenzano Joyful Servant Award. “Monsignor...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Supreme Court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
