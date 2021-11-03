Further reading

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

By Izabella Kaminska
Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- The threat from the anti-woke right. -- Why America has lost the plot on Covid....

www.ft.com

MedicalXpress

Austria tightens coronavirus restrictions further

Austria on Friday said only those vaccinated or cured from coronavirus would be allowed to frequent restaurants, hotels and cultural venues as the Alpine nation battles a surge in cases. The new rule takes effect on Monday with a four-week transition phase to incentivise people to get jabbed, Chancellor Alexander...
Hyperallergic

Required Reading

Kevin Gosztola writes about how Hollywood tried to suppress Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 almost two decades ago:. On March 23, 2003, around three days after President George W. Bush launched the Iraq War, Michael Moore won the Academy Award for his 2002 film, “Bowling for Columbine.” He walked to the stage during the Oscars and was joined by his fellow documentary nominees.
The Independent

Ai Weiwei long read

Flames dance around the corners of a book above a rectangle of grass. The title can still be made out but will soon disappear: 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, a memoir by the celebrated Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei. Its pages crackle in the heat and turn to ash.Book burnings are usually associated with censorship, fuelled by paranoia and rage. But this one has a different flavour, as the author himself lit the fire, before watching the spectacle with his 12-year-old son, Lao.For those familiar with Ai, the recording he shows me on his phone may not be...
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
The Independent

Meghan Markle says despite ‘precedent amongst my husband’s family’ she wants to fight for paid leave

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her fight for paid family leave in the US, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the right is a “humanitarian” issue rather than a political one.The duchess, who recently wrote a letter to Congress advocating for paid family leave and called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to inquire about getting involved in the fight, discussed the topic during an appearance on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she appeared in an all-black outfit adorned with a poppy pin.During the conversation, which was titled: “Minding The Gap” and included Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president...
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
