Public Health

Governor Cooper vetoes one bill

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Cooper made the following statement on HB 264:. “North Carolina is emerging from a global pandemic with lives saved and a...

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

Comments / 0

WITN

Gov. Cooper vetoes latest attempt to reduce his emergency power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the latest Republican attempt to rein in his gubernatorial powers during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor vetoed on Monday a measure that would have required other elected leaders to sign off on long-term emergency declarations.
RALEIGH, NC
abc45.com

Governor Cooper stops by Triad child care to talk stabilization grants

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of President Biden's Build Back Better program is to provide quality childcare for kids. Today, Governor Roy Cooper stopped by Church Childcare in Walkertown to explain how federal money will impact our area. Childcare facilities in North Carolina have just a few days to apply for...
EDUCATION
ncpoliticalnews.com

Gov. Cooper Vetoes Emergency Powers Accountability Act

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill today:. House Bill 264: Emergency Powers Accountability Act. Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 264:. “North Carolina is emerging from a global pandemic with lives saved and a strong economy because of effective statewide measures to protect public health under the Emergency Management Act. Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians. We must be able to act quickly and thoroughly when deadly diseases, hurricanes, or any other dangers threaten people’s lives and jobs. An emergency needs decisive, quick and comprehensive action, not bureaucracy and politics.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
North Carolina State
carolinajournal.com

Cooper vetoes bill that would limit his powers, those of his successors

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has vetoed a bill to limit his powers as a governor, as well as the power of his successors. House Bill 264, Emergency Powers Accountability Act, would have required that the governor receive concurrence from the 10-member elected Council of State for an emergency declaration of more than seven days, and legislative approval for it to extend beyond 45 days.
POLITICS
abc57.com

Gov. Whitmer vetoes stricter voter ID, election bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen in-person voter identification rules and require people to include additional information such as their driver's license number on absentee ballot applications. The governor said Friday that the bills would disproportionately hurt minority voters who are...
ELECTIONS
@JohnLocke

IN BOX: Speaker Tim Moore Responds To Cooper’s Veto of Emergency Powers Bill

Late Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 264, which “would have required that the governor receive concurrence from the 10-member elected Council of State for an emergency declaration of more than seven days, and legislative approval for it to extend beyond 45 days,” according to Carolina Journal. The veto prompted the response below from House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.
RALEIGH, NC
wcmu.org

Governor Whitmer vetoes bill allowing tax breaks for donations to private school funds

Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation Friday that would have allowed tax breaks for donations to funds that provide financial support to private schools. The governor said that would violate the state constitution. The Republican-controlled Legislature sent bills to the Democratic governor that would have allowed tax-deductible donations to accounts set...
EDUCATION
ncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper announces state boards and commissions appointments

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions. Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Arts Council:. Ronna Zimmer of Wilmington as a member at-large. Zimmer completed her fifth term as President of Board of Trustees at Thalian Hall Center for the...
POLITICS
ncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper tours pediatric office to highlight eligibility for children 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. toured Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents, P.A. in Orange County to see their operations to vaccinate children ages 5-11. The pediatrician’s office will begin administering vaccines for children ages 5-11, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children ages 5–11 receive the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
acnj.org

ACNJ’s Response to Governor Murphy’s Conditional Veto to the Child Care Enrollment Bill

Despite strong support from child care providers, parents and lawmakers, Governor Murphy conditionally vetoed A4746/S3947, which would require the state to make child care subsidy payments based on child enrollment, rather than attendance. Read Governor's statement. Advocates for Children of New Jersey is very disappointed with the decision. Since learning...
POLITICS
WJR

Whitmer Vetoes GOP-Backed Education Bills

LANSING, November 9, 2021 ~ Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two bills which would have created an education scholarship program giving donors tax breaks they could put towards education services and private school tuition. Whitmer promised she would veto the bills when they passed through the state Legislature last month....
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
HeraldNet

Governor’s 12-word veto went too far, Supreme Court rules

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee exceeded his authority in 2019 when he vetoed a 12-word sentence in the state transportation budget, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The 7-2 ruling is a win for the Legislature, which sued the governor, asserting Inslee crossed a constitutional line separating his power to veto from its power to legislate when he deleted from the spending plan a sentence regarding grants for transit services.
EVERETT, WA
bridgemi.com

Whitmer vetoes Michigan election bills as GOP petitions to bypass her

LANSING — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday followed through on her promise to veto legislation to tighten Michigan’s voter identification law, limit absentee ballot application mailings and bar private funding for election administration. But the fight is far from over, as Republicans circulate a petition for nearly identical legislation...
MICHIGAN STATE
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Governor veto of bird-feeding plan echoes unilateral pandemic action

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed my plan to override a bureaucratic order that effectively made feeding birds a crime in most of Michigan. Repeatedly, the governor shows preference for broad restrictions on Michiganders by executive order — going around the people’s voice in the legislature. The order against bird feeding was...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Body camera, telehealth bills get conditional veto from Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed a bill Monday that would allow police officers to review body-worn camera footage before writing reports, removing an amendment that would permit suspects and witnesses to review the same footage. The measure saw considerable opposition from transparency and criminal justice reform advocates, who warned the bill would allow cops to […] The post Body camera, telehealth bills get conditional veto from Murphy appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
montanarightnow.com

One-on-one interview with Governor Gianforte

HELENA, Mont — After being elected as Montana's 25th governor one year ago, Montana Right Now's Angela Marshall sat down with Greg Gianforte for a candid conversation. Nothing was off the table in this interview. Her first question: How is it going as the leader of the Treasure State?. He...
POLITICS

