Governor Cooper vetoes one bill

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO