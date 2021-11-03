Governor Cooper vetoes one bill

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill today:. House Bill 264: Emergency Powers Accountability Act. Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 264:. “North Carolina is emerging from a global pandemic with lives saved and a strong economy because of effective statewide measures to protect public health under the Emergency Management Act. Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians. We must be able to act quickly and thoroughly when deadly diseases, hurricanes, or any other dangers threaten people’s lives and jobs. An emergency needs decisive, quick and comprehensive action, not bureaucracy and politics.”
