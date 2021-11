More than a million households in the UK may have fallen victim to a scam known as “brushing”, in which people receive parcels they did not order. Growing numbers of people have reported receiving unsolicited Amazon packages, which arrive with no return address. The parcels have included items such as magnetic eyelashes, children’s toys, Bluetooth accessories, iPhone cases and medical gloves.Now consumer group Which? has said the mail-outs are part of a ruse in which third-party sellers from overseas are attempting to boost their standing on Amazon’s ultra-competitive search ranking system.The sellers send out the unwanted product and log...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO