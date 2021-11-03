CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Readout on Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

commerce.gov
 6 days ago

Export and investment promotion ICT Supply Chain Intellectual property. Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne met in Washington to discuss areas of cooperation that build upon the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. The Secretary and Minister outlined a...

www.commerce.gov

defense.gov

Readout of U.S. - India Defense Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo

Department of Defense Spokesperson Jessica Maxwell provided the following readout:. Jesse Salazar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, co-chaired the second Defense Technology and Trade Initiative Industry Collaboration Forum (DICF) Virtual Expo Nov. 8, 2021 8 with his Indian counterpart, Mr. Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (Defence Industries). The virtual expo was held in partnership with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufactures (SIDM).
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

The Future of Regional Economic Development and Implications for U.S. Economic Development Administration Programs

On November 3, 2021, Brookings Metro Vice President and Director Amy Liu testified to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, during a hearing titled Examining Programs at the Economic Development Administration. Framed against the backdrop of EDA’s last reauthorization occurring in 2008, Liu’s testimony reinforced three key...
U.S. POLITICS
commerce.gov

NIST Seeks Information on Chinese Participation in the International Standards Development Process

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued a Request for Information on People’s Republic of China (PRC) policies and influence in the development of international standards for emerging technologies. “We hope to hear from many U.S. organizations about their experiences with the international...
FOREIGN POLICY
diginomica.com

How British Government department BEIS is using innovation to develop digital products

As chief digital and information officer at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Karl Hoods, is creating a forward-thinking digital strategy that embraces innovation and finds new solutions to public sector challenges. When he joined BEIS in April 2018, Hoods inherited a team that had just moved...
ECONOMY
commerce.gov

ADVISORY: Department of Commerce, Ford Foundation to Host Interagency Convening on Equitable Economic Growth

On November 9th, 2021, the Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ford Foundation; the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance; B Lab; Families and Workers Fund; and Ariel Investments, will host the Biden-Harris administration’s first ever Interagency Convening on Equitable Economic Growth, bringing together key voices from the government, business, investor, philanthropic and the advocacy communities to share best practices, highlight recent successes, and announce upcoming initiatives to advance economic equity for communities of color and underrepresented groups.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Department of State Launches the Climate Entrepreneurship for Economic Development (CEED) Initiative

The United States announced the launch of the Climate Entrepreneurship for Economic Development (CEED) Initiative at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The initiative aims to address the climate crisis and contribute to economic development by nurturing entrepreneurial climate solutions. To achieve these goals, CEED draws upon new and existing Department of State programs and connects climate entrepreneurs with peer thought partners, industry mentors, and partnership opportunities needed to scale innovative climate solutions. CEED also enlists private sector partners to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to driving green growth globally.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Allocations for economic corridors reflect effort to reduce development gap between urban and rural areas, says IRDA

JOHOR BAHRU (Oct 31): The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) said the RM690 million allocation for five economic development corridors, including for Iskandar Malaysia, reflected the federal government’s effort to reduce the development gap between urban and rural areas. Welcoming the recent Budget 2022 announcement, chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim...
WORLD
redmondspokesman.com

Redmond Economic Development Inc.

Established in 1987, REDI is a private, non-profit corporation built on partnerships between private business and the public sector to encourage economic development in Redmond. In simple terms, we are a catalyst for economic growth in Redmond, and we’re made of focused individuals that strive to keep our community vibrant and strong.
REDMOND, OR
commerce.gov

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to Chair Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2)

In a letter to Council members this week, United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced her new role as Chair of the re-branded Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2). With representatives from industry, academia, non-profit, and government, CI2 will assist the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in developing a comprehensive national strategy to build a more diverse and inclusive innovation ecosystem.
U.S. POLITICS
harrisondaily.com

Amerine speaks at Economic Development Summit

Jeff Amerine, founder of Startup Junkie in 2008 was one of the speakers at the Economic Development Summit presented by North Arkansas College on Thursday, Oct. 28. Amerine “landed” in Harrison after his father stopped traveling with the military. “It was a refreshing place to land,” he says. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1980 and after time in the Air Force and college has held senior leadership positions in nine startups and three Fortune 500 companies, and he has made more than 80 angel investments into new ventures and small businesses either directly or through the funds he manages.”
HARRISON, AR
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE

