Joint Readout on Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Export and investment promotion ICT Supply Chain Intellectual property. Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne met in Washington to discuss areas of cooperation that build upon the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. The Secretary and Minister outlined a...www.commerce.gov
Comments / 0