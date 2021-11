David Moyes is revelling in his role in making West Ham the Premier League’s great entertainers.The Hammers, flying high in the league, roaring through their Europa League group and into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, have their 10th TV date of the season on Sunday when they head to Aston Villa The entertainers tag is not one readily associated with Moyes in the past with Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland, or even during his first spell with West Ham.But this stylish Hammers side have already hit 16 goals in nine top-flight matches and a further seven on their continental travels.“It makes...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO