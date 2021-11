Risk appetite soured today as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the first time in nine trading days. The simultaneous decline in currencies and Treasury yields confirms our view that investors are growing concerned about high inflation. USD/JPY dropped to its lowest level in nearly a month. This is not because of the impact on U.S. rates but because of the impact on the economy. Producer prices rose 0.6% in the month of October, right in line with expectations. Although core PPI and the year-over-year rate growth was slightly weaker than anticipated, at 8.6%, wholesale prices grew at their fastest pace in more than a decade. Tomorrow’s consumer price index is generally more market-moving and today’s report gives investors very good reasons to believe that CPI will be hot.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO