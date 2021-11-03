CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 key things to know about Chargers' Week 9 opponent: Eagles

By Gavino Borquez
The Chargers are set to take on the Eagles on Nov. 7 at 2:05 pm PT in hopes of getting back on track after losing their last two games.

Here are four important things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the Week 9 bout:

How’s the run game?

Without starter Miles Sanders, who will be out this week with an ankle injury, Philadelphia will roll with a committee that consists of Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Jordan Howard. Up to this point in the season, Philadelphia is averaging the sixth-most rushing yards per game (131.6), third-most yards per carry (5.0) and rushing touchdowns (12). Furthermore, Jalen Hurts has 432 yards and five scores on 73 carries.

Fearsome front

The Eagles are one of the better teams at applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks and a lot of the credit goes to the guys up front. Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett each have 25, 22, 18 and 17 pressures, respectively. The defensive line has largely attributed to the success of the team’s pass defense, which is allowing just 220.6 yards per game (8th).

Respect the rookie

Philadelphia does not have one of the most proficient passing offenses, averaging just 216.4 yard per game, but arguably the team’s best wide receiver is first-round pick DeVonta Smith. Smith has 33 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown over eight games. He has dealt with some concentration drops as of late, but his ability to be a threat at all levels of the field is not to be taken for granted.

Helping out with Herbert

Shane Steichen, who helped guide Justin Herbert to his Rookie of the Year season in 2020, is now calling the plays for the Eagles. While the offensive systems differ under Joe Lombardi, Steichen is still helping defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon prepare for what Herbert likes and does not like.

Stuff like, ‘Hey, this is what Herbert does really well and this is what we were trying to improve with him. This is the looks that he likes. This is how he wants to play.’ Stuff like that,” Gannon said. “Just with any quarterback, what is he comfortable doing, and what can we try to do to make him uncomfortable? That would be the biggest thing for the quarterback.”

