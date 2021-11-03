Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November
By Dave Spencer
WOMI Owensboro
6 days ago
Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it. We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think...
When Gaylord Opryland Resort gets ready for Christmas, they get READY FOR CHRISTMAS...up to and including the changing of themes, year over year, with regards to various events. The main attraction for me has always been Ice! and its use of popular Christmas movies or TV specials as inspiration for its magnificent storytelling sculptures. One year it's Charlie Brown and the next it's the Grinch, and so on. Love it. That's a great way to celebrate the holiday season via decorations. Something I always wanted to do but was never able to accomplish was to be out west with my mom's side of the family for Christmas in New Mexico. Christmas in the West just sounds perfect. So maybe I need to take advantage of what's happening in Beaver, Ohio. Once there, you'll discover Dogwood Pass, an old-west-themed town (with the perfect name) that is decorated to the hilt for the holidays. It's like the best Christmas episode Gunsmoke never aired. And for those who understandably may not get the reference, Gunsmoke was a classic TV western (a genre that was seemingly abandoned 40 years ago) that ran for 20 years and went off the air in 1975. https://www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown/posts/4291459000962496 Seriously, if you like period crafts, cowboys, and Christmas lights all rolled into one--and them some--Dogwood Pass sounds like a weekend destination for you and your family this holiday season. It all starts November 27th and since that's a long holiday weekend for most people and the OFFICIAL beginning of the Christmas season, sounds like a plan. But Dogwood Pass is an old-west-themed town year-round. Check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBevg6UaKSQ I'd like to get up there myself this year, but who knows? And if I can't, dip a candy cane in some sarsaparilla for me, if you don't mind.
The Owensboro Convention Center will be full of handmade items from many local and regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. Stop by and see what treasure you can take home to get ready for the holidays. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, where you'll find incredible stuff!. This...
Do you know if it's illegal to carve your name into a tree? Many couples do this to solidify their love in movies and stories but can you be arrested for it?. Angel here and Sunday I took the kids and dogs on a hike at Yellow Creek Park. As we round the turn to finish out the trails I noticed a very large tree towards the end. It was carved tons of Lover's names and people who had visited over the years. It was super cool to see but I thought to myself I wonder if it's something that is allowed or did people just pick that particular tree to mark up.
Earlier today, we had an issue with one of our printers at work, so I did something so epic that it got the attention of a cast member from "Parks and Recreation". "Parks and Recreation" is one of my favorite shows of all time. So much humor and heart behind this show. If you have never seen it before, you're missing out. The cool thing about the show is that it is based in the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana. So, you have to give it some kind of attention if you're from Indiana too.
Are you already planning mini-Christmas getaways? Or maybe BIG ones? I wouldn't be surprised if east Tennessee is somewhere on your agenda. It seems the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge do every single season just right. And here we are just inside the 2021 holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it and, who knows, you may have some amazing memories of a very special INN to share once 2022 rolls around.
As Chad celebrates his 50th birthday today, we'll take a walk down memory lane. Of course, I had to do it as I channel my inner Jan Brady. You know exactly how this is going to go!. As you know the ongoing joke here at WBKR is that I resemble...
During my career in radio, I have had the opportunity to do many extraordinary things. It has been truly amazing to... Sit high in the sky in the Viper at the Dream Car Museum. Hand out hundreds of free Blake Shelton concert tickets,. Go on stage at the Ford Center.
With the holidays approaching quickly add this brand-new magical adventure to your Christmas Wish Bucket List. The Snowfall Express Indoor Train Ride is coming to Indiana. The Indiana State Museum located in Indianapolis is preparing for a whimsical celebration that features something for the whole family. Angel here and one thing we like to keep in mind when planning out our holiday adventures is "will it be something we can all enjoy?" and the answer to the question, in this case, is HECK YES!
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year because Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes have officially returned to stores!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. Well, thanks to a Facebook post from my friend, we have discovered that Christmas Tree Cakes are back and ready for your consumption...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
When Eric Church brings his Gather Again Tour at the Ford Center on November 13th, he will have a couple of unique members on his tour crew. Alex and Timmy are professional COVID-sniffing dogs. Bio Detection K9 says that the dogs have a 99% detection proficiency and it only takes about 30 seconds to detect the virus.
The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and many in our community each year go without a meal on their table. Here's how you can help provide food for local families. Angel here and it was always heartbreaking when I worked for the school system knowing there might be a child that went home on a holiday weekend and didn't have anything to eat. Not just a holiday weekend but any weekend for that matter.
The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade and they expect it to be so big this year that they have extended the route. Boonville has a few claims to fame. There's Jeremy Spencer, the former drummer of rock band Five Finger Death Punch, Benjamin Bradley, who is the host of the Netflix series Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, and then me...host of the Afternoon Show on 99.5 WKDQ (I had to throw that in there for the fun of it). One other thing that the city is proud to have as a claim to fame is its annual Christmas Parade.
Each year, Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into a Christmas Cavern with a magnificent light show that you and your family have to see. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.
Downtown Owensboro has new businesses popping up all the time. If you're in the market for a fun adventure we've found the spot and you could even live right above your biz or rent it out!. The Creme Coffee House in Owensboro is a gorgeous addition to downtown. The building...
I took my niece Brandi with me to PCB since Joe and the kids had COVID. We love to shop so we decided we were hitting the Ross before we left Florida. When Chad's big ears caught wind of the news he flew on over with those big things and asked if they could tag along.
Halloween is the only time of year when we can dress up as whatever we want and pumpkins rule. If you dressed up like a creepy monster any other time, you would be considered insane. Can you imagine wearing a carved jack o' lantern on your head? Now, THAT would be crazy. But, during the month of Halloween, it's pretty awesome.
One of my favorite parts of Halloween wouldn't exactly resonate around the rest of the country. That's because it's hyper-local. When I was a freshman at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the fall of 1984, we would go to Downing University Center almost every Friday night to watch movies in the big theater. Among them were John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween.
I'm not sure when the tradition began wherein folks decided to decorate their homes in the same extravagant way they decorate them for Christmas, but I have always been a big fan. While there aren't as many houses all decked out for the scariest day of the year as there...
Owensboro Greater Realty Company stepped up and decided to give the kiddos of our community a fun event for Halloween. A-LOT of Treats is a huge trick-or-treat event being held at the Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC (formerly Macy's parking lot). It will take place tonight Thursday, October 28, from 4-8 p.m.
Comments / 1