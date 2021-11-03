Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

When Gaylord Opryland Resort gets ready for Christmas, they get READY FOR CHRISTMAS...up to and including the changing of themes, year over year, with regards to various events. The main attraction for me has always been Ice! and its use of popular Christmas movies or TV specials as inspiration for its magnificent storytelling sculptures. One year it's Charlie Brown and the next it's the Grinch, and so on. Love it. That's a great way to celebrate the holiday season via decorations. Something I always wanted to do but was never able to accomplish was to be out west with my mom's side of the family for Christmas in New Mexico. Christmas in the West just sounds perfect. So maybe I need to take advantage of what's happening in Beaver, Ohio. Once there, you'll discover Dogwood Pass, an old-west-themed town (with the perfect name) that is decorated to the hilt for the holidays. It's like the best Christmas episode Gunsmoke never aired. And for those who understandably may not get the reference, Gunsmoke was a classic TV western (a genre that was seemingly abandoned 40 years ago) that ran for 20 years and went off the air in 1975. https://www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown/posts/4291459000962496 Seriously, if you like period crafts, cowboys, and Christmas lights all rolled into one--and them some--Dogwood Pass sounds like a weekend destination for you and your family this holiday season. It all starts November 27th and since that's a long holiday weekend for most people and the OFFICIAL beginning of the Christmas season, sounds like a plan. But Dogwood Pass is an old-west-themed town year-round. Check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBevg6UaKSQ I'd like to get up there myself this year, but who knows? And if I can't, dip a candy cane in some sarsaparilla for me, if you don't mind.

3 HOURS AGO