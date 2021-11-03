CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

By Dave Spencer
 6 days ago
Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it. We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think...

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

