Deadly U.S. Strike in Kabul Missed Evidence of Child Present, Investigation Finds

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - An August U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians was not caused by criminal negligence but by a series of errors, including not noticing a child minutes before the strike took place, an investigation by a military inspector general found on Wednesday. The Aug....

Air Force Official Briefs Media on Deadly Drone Strike in Kabul

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force inspector general, briefed the news media today about an investigation into an August drone strike in Afghanistan that left 10 dead. Said discussed his office's investigation into a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle strike...
Pentagon reveals new details of Kabul drone strike

The Pentagon has revealed new details of the Kabul drone strike in August 2020 during the Afghanistan withdrawl, and announced that they have found no violation of law in the strike that killed ten innocent civilians, including an aid worker and his family members. Defense One Senior Pentagon Reporter Tara Copp joins to discuss. Nov. 3, 2021.
19 dead in IS suicide attack on Kabul military hospital

At least 19 people were killed and 50 more wounded in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest atrocity to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power. "Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," a health ministry official who asked not to be named told AFP. Mujahid played down the death toll, but confirmed that two Taliban fighters, two women and a child had been killed outside the hospital.
Deadly US drone strike in Kabul did not break law, Pentagon says

A US drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians was an error that did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector said following an investigation. "It was an honest mistake," US Air Force Inspector Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters. The strike on 29 August killed three adults, including a...
ISIS takes responsibility for deadly attack on Kabul hospital

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack on Tuesday. The attack was...
NEI/ACLU Comment on Air Force Inspector General’s Investigation Into Deadly U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, November 3, 2021 — At a press briefing, the U.S. Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said today provided a summary of his classified report investigating the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including 7 children. Mr. Ahmadi was employed by Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its partners.
Kabul hospital attack leaves at least 3 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Six attackers set off an explosion at the entrance of a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday and tried to enter the facility, but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, a n official with the Taliban-run Defense Ministry said. At least three...
No Accountability in Military Probe of Kabul Drone Strike — but Intelligence Failures Laid Bare

The August 29 attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed Zemari Ahmadi, an innocent aid worker, and his family has become one of the most notorious drone strikes of the war on terror. It is also rapidly becoming one of the most revealing, forcing the U.S. government to disclose more about how it makes decisions about killing people in foreign countries by remote control, using aircraft high in the sky. The Kabul attack generated intense scrutiny from the moment it was launched, after journalists on the ground quickly contradicted the government narrative about who had been killed. What is now being revealed is that the evidence that can be used to carry out fatal strikes — like the one that killed Ahmadi and his family — is often razor thin.
Austin signs off on investigation finding nothing illegal in botched Afghanistan strike

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed with a watchdog report that found no illegality in the U.S. military's botched Afghanistan strike that killed 10 civilians. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed on Thursday that Austin had "concurred" with the Air Force inspector general's findings that there was no criminal conduct in the errant missile fire on Aug. 29.
U.S. Military Never Found ISIS Safe House Targeted in Lethal Kabul Drone Strike During Pullout

The American military admitted it never found the supposed ISIS “safe house” targeted in a drone strike during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ten civilians, including seven children, died in the Aug. 29 attack on a house in a densely populated Kabul neighborhood—which the Pentagon has already described as a “tragic mistake.” The New York Times reports a U.S. military investigation has since been unable to pinpoint the real location of the terror base, which it said “illustrates the botched intelligence behind the strike.” General Sami Said, the U.S. Air Force inspector general who led the investigation, said assumptions had been made by U.S. officials as they tracked a white Toyota Corolla through Kabul, leading to what he called “confirmation bias.” The car was in fact being driven by Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a U.S. aid group and had no connection with the Islamic State. Ahmadi was killed in the attack.
Pentagon reportedly still trying to rescue Americans trapped in Afghanistan

Nearly three months after the last US military plane departed Afghanistan, the Pentagon is still trying to rescue family members of American troops in the war-torn country and is working to compile a database of those left behind, according to a report. ​. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl...
