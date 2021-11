As I sit in class, I hear boys behind me discuss how they hadn’t even heard about the Chicago Sky being in the WNBA finals until they had won. It’s all too familiar. The Chicago Sky, led by Naperville Central grad Candace Parker won the Women’s National Basketball League finals on Oct. 17. Although Parker has played in three finals, anchored for ESPN and won countless awards for her athletics, she and women’s sports are not getting the same coverage as professional male athletics.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO