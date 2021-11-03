CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Multiple People Stabbed Inside Downtown Billings Restaurant

By Johnny V
 6 days ago
According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a former employee of Jake's Downtown returned to the restaurant this afternoon grabbed two knives, and attempted to rob two employees. The suspect is 21-year old Brandon Bird who was arrested on the scene after he reportedly stabbed two employees, and cut...

