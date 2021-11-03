Checking Robinson's claim about AG

In this week's fact check, we look at a claim made by Democratic North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County. Jackson, who is running for the U.S. Senate, spoke about the need to help rural hospitals during a Democratic candidate forum in Greensboro earlier this month. Here’s part...
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s office Thursday pressed a surrogate of Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to share evidence supporting her claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” Tuesday’s election — allegations Herring (D), who is running for reelection, called a ploy to undermine voters’ confidence in the outcome before the results are in.
Race mattered in the Virginia governor's election, and not in a good way. The fact that a Republican Black woman, Winsome E. Sears, was elected lieutenant governor, alongside the Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, doesn't take away from that ugly reality.
The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus on Monday asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify all three nominees tapped by Republican leadership to help it draw the state’s new congressional and legislative maps, calling them “political operatives” with conflicts of interest. The state Supreme Court is redrawing the maps after the...
Republican Winsome Sears has defeated Democrat Hala Ayala to replace Justin Fairfax as Virginia's lieutenant governor. Sears becomes the first black woman to win a statewide race in Virginia with her victory over Fairfax, the gubernatorial candidate who refused to resign in spite of two credible sexual assault allegations. Along...
Virginia is set to enter a new era under Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who prevailed with 51% of the vote, according to NBC News. The Republican entrepreneur beat out Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe after they presented differing visions for the future of the commonwealth. Virginians should expect Youngkin to...
If our moment of racial reckoning in Virginia has an expiration date, it will go down as Nov. 2, 2021. That’s when white grievance, as served up by Glenn Youngkin in his quest to be governor, proved to be the winning ticket as he and his fellow Republicans were propelled into statewide office by an issue spun out of whole cloth.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina plans to sue President Joe Biden over a vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson said the lawsuit will be filed “in the very near future.” “President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached […]
Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • Republicans ran up their margins last week in rural counties, showing Democrats who thought they’d bottomed out in the far-flung reaches of the state that they could still sink lower.—New York Times. • House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, issued a...
Abortion was not a frequent topic of conversation during Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for Virginia governor. He avoided the subject in ads and speeches. While the Republican governor-elect calls himself “pro-life,” he has not elaborated on how his personal views on abortion might impact policy in the commonwealth. In a conversation...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC has enough money to pay for school funding plan, advocates say. North Carolina would not need to raise any additional money nor pass new...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham is the latest in a wave of cities, counties and towns in North Carolina to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance. Reporter: Lora Lavigne.
CNN — Joseph "Max" Cleland, a Vietnam War veteran and former leader of the Veterans Administration whose political career spanned more than four decades, died Tuesday from congestive heart failure at his home in Atlanta, his personal assistant Linda Dean told CNN. He was 79. Born on August 24, 1942...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Grandfather clause allows current tenants to remain in Raleigh neighborhood. The homeowners association for Renaissance Park, a neighborhood in south Raleigh, has switched its decision...
