Illinois State

TP standoff

By Robin Leach
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 11 days, our toilet paper roller has been empty. Oh, we have toilet paper. Rolls and rolls. And it is readily available for any bathroom visitor. The pile stands atop the holder, leaning against the wall like a tissue-y Tower of Pisa. An empty gray cardboard tube encircles...

dailyjournalonline.com

Daily Journal

This week's Take a Guess may look like it's a cigar, but it's not... or is it? All we're going to say is that it is something used back before most if not all of our readers were born. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
FACEBOOK
Daily Journal

0 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $15,000

This property is ready for someone looking for a project. The yard is a large, flat, corner lot. A 200amp service has been installed. This home is not livable in this stage of construction, as everything has been taken down to the studs. Cash only!! Call agent for details.
LEADWOOD, MO
Daily Journal

Residents, racers speak about drag strip concerns

St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus to address local residents' concerns about the late-night noise from the Bonne Terre Drag Strip. “I guess there was about 130 racers and probably five...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KOIN 6 News

COVID pandemic slows PPB recruiting

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and before City Council slashed the Portland police budget in June of 2020 – Sergeant Trevor Tyler said if you filled out an application to become a Portland police officer it would take anywhere from a year and a half to more than two years before you were fully-trained.
PORTLAND, OR
mcdonoughvoice.com

Canton Daily Ledger

Daily Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $677,000

Your perfect 4,240 sq.ft lake home that is sure to impress awaits with upgrades galore along with panoramic views and sunsets! Walk into your beautiful living room with captivating views and a high-efficiency fireplace. Following the gleaming hardwood floors to your kitchen which features a stone island with LED under lighting, travertine backsplash, and granite countertops. Your master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and linen closet. An additional bedroom, guest bathroom, and laundry room complete the main floor. Downstairs offers a large family room, storage, 3rd bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the peaceful outdoors from your screened-in porch or on the maintenance free deck. The drive to this property fits a full-time lake lifestyle or vacation getaway with everything you could want, plus more! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, picnic area, pavilion, fishing lakes & friendly neighbors!
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

