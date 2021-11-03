CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Rust' Armorer's Attorney Believes 'Sabotage' On-Set Is Possible

thewoodyshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for Rust Hannah Gutierrez-Reed claims there might have been an attempted sabotage in relation to the live gun fired by Alec Baldwin during an accidental shooting that killed director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director, Joel Souza, 48, on-set last month. "How did a live...

www.thewoodyshow.com

AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Alec Baldwin
Ok Magazine

DA Investigating Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins Reveals She Knows Who Loaded Prop Gun With Live Ammo: 'So Many Levels Of Failures'

The District Attorney investigating the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust recently spilled some jaw-dropping new details in the case. Mary Carmack-Altwies popped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 10, and declared she knows who loaded the prop gun that ultimately killed Hutchins, noting there were “so many levels of failures” leading up to the shooting.
AFP

'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers

Lawyers representing the woman who loaded Alec Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting on the set of "Rust." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer in charge of weapons on the Western movie set in New Mexico, where Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer last month after being told his firearm was safe. Her lawyers told the "Today" program, on the US network NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy, or inert, rounds and had "no idea" where the live round that killed Halyna Hutchins came from. "We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box -- which if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set," said Jason Bowles.
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Rust’ cameraman calls armorer’s sabotage allegations ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible’

LOS ANGELES — A former “Rust” cameraman pushed back Wednesday against allegations of sabotage recently floated by attorneys for the set’s sole armorer, who has come under scrutiny following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, former camera crew department head Lane Luper...
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Urges Hollywood to Employ Police Officers on Sets Using Real or Fake Guns

Alec Baldwin took to social media on Monday to urge Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns. “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” the Rust star and producer tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) His plea comes in the wake of the Oct. 21 tragedy on the New Mexico...
IndieWire

‘Rust’ Lawsuit Details Halyna Hutchins’ Last Moments on Set After Being Fatally Shot

The shot fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” that would go on to hit director Joel Souza and fatally strike cinematographer Halyna Hutchins narrowly missed another person, gaffer Serge Svetnoy, by “an inch or two, possibly less.” Stunned from the explosion, Svetnoy — a close friend of Hutchins’ — rushed to the cinematographer’s aid, cradling her head and talking to her as her consciousness faded over the next 30 minutes. That account of the tragedy on the New Mexico set of “Rust” last month was included in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Svetnoy’s lawyers...
thewoodyshow.com

'Rust' Gaffer Sues Alec Baldwin, Armorer, Assistant Director For Negligence

A gaffer who worked on the set of Rust has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, and the film's producers, following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was injured in the accidental shooting. Serge Svetnoy claims that he suffered...
The Independent

DA investigating Alec Baldwin shooting knows who loaded gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
